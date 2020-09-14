Adam Kay: This Is Going to Hurt Tickets at the Apollo Theatre, London

Adam Kay: This Is Going to Hurt

Adam Kay returns to the West End with This is Going to Hurt

Important information

Child policy
Children under 12 will not be admitted.
Running time
1hr 10min (no interval)
Performance dates
22 October - 8 November
Special notice
PLEASE NOTE: This venue is COVID SECURE and these performances are socially distanced. Contactless ticketing only. Venues will be cleaned and disinfected regularly. There will be one-way traffic. All staff and audience members must wear masks and observe social distancing at all times.

4 / 5 (8 customer reviews)

Marmite428

11 February

The show started a little late, a lot of latecomers were allowed to walk in during the show.. I find this unacceptable to disturb people so many times. Also due to an incident in the audience the show was terminated early, this was unfortunate and clearly not a foreseeable event.. however, is it now possible to have either that date replaced with tickets for another date and or venue ? What we did see was funny and on point. He is a born entertainer.. I would have thought working with him would have been a very enjoyable experience..

Natashia Nauckhoff

11 February

Adam Kay is amazing in this show!

