    Be More Chill production cancels remainder of its run at London's Other Palace

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    The producers of Be More Chill have made the decision to cancel all remaining performances at The Other Palace in London, it has been announced. The not-so-chill news, which was posted on Facebook today, comes after the show had previously extended its run through to 14 June 2020, which would have made it the venue's longest-running show of all time. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 closures, this new record for The Other Palace cannot be claimed. Ticketholders will be automatically contacted by their point of sale soon to arrange a refund.

    Be More Chill production cancels all performances, hopes to return soon

    The Be More Chill production announced on Facebook today that the show will not go on, at least not anytime soon. The show thanked its legion of amazing fans and expressed hope that someday they will return to the London stage soon. Here's their announcement:

    News that we’re kinda NOT into…

    Unfortunately, all remaining scheduled performances of #BEMORECHILL at The Other Palace have been cancelled. THANK YOU to all our amazing fans, including those who had purchased tickets but still haven’t seen the show. Hopefully, we’ll be back in London soon.

    Stay safe, players… 👍🏿👍🏽👍🏾👍🏼


    Be More Chill London musical cast

    The London cast of Be More Chill starred Scott Folan as the main character Jeremy Heere. Folan was joined by Blake Patrick Anderson as Michael Mell, Christopher Fry as Mr Heere and Mr Reyes, Eloise Davies as Brooke Lohst, James Hameed as Rich Goranski, Miles Paloma as Jake Dillinger, Millie O'Connell as Chloe Valentine, Miracle Chance as Christine Canigula, Renee Lamb as Jenna Rolan, and Stewart Clarke as The Squip. Understudies included Eve Norris, Gabriel Hinchcliffe, and Jon Tsouras.    

