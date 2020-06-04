Be More Chill production cancels remainder of its run at London's Other Palace

B e More Chill production cancels all performances, hopes to return soon

The Be More Chill production announced on Facebook today that the show will not go on, at least not anytime soon. The show thanked its legion of amazing fans and expressed hope that someday they will return to the London stage soon. Here's their announcement:

Unfortunately, all remaining scheduled performances of #BEMORECHILL at The Other Palace have been cancelled. THANK YOU to all our amazing fans, including those who had purchased tickets but still haven’t seen the show. Hopefully, we’ll be back in London soon.



The London cast of Be More Chill starred Scott Folan as the main character Jeremy Heere. Folan was joined by Blake Patrick Anderson as Michael Mell, Christopher Fry as Mr Heere and Mr Reyes, Eloise Davies as Brooke Lohst, James Hameed as Rich Goranski, Miles Paloma as Jake Dillinger, Millie O'Connell as Chloe Valentine, Miracle Chance as Christine Canigula, Renee Lamb as Jenna Rolan, and Stewart Clarke as The Squip. Understudies included Eve Norris, Gabriel Hinchcliffe, and Jon Tsouras.