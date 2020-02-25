Menu
Be More Chill
    Be More Chill Tickets at the Other Palace, London

    Be More Chill

    Broadway's Be More Chill makes its UK premiere at London's The Other Palace with its infectious tunes and eye-popping visuals.

    Important information

    Child policy
    Suitable for ages 12+. Children under 4 will not be permitted.
    Running time
    approx. 2hr 30min (inc. 15min interval)
    Performance dates
    12 February - 3 May 2020
    Content
    Contains strong language and mature themes.

    Be More Chill news

    (Photo Gallery): Be More Chill production photos released! 17/2/2020, 1pm
    First Look: Be More Chill rehearsal shots 22/1/2020, 1.30pm
    Casting for the UK premiere of Be More Chill has been announced! 9/12/2019, 2.30pm
    Everything you need to know about the Be More Chill London transfer 2/10/2019, 4.25pm

