Be More Chill musical tickets for The Other Palace on sale now!

Get ready London! Perhaps the most exciting London theatre news in awhile, Broadway cult phenomenon Be More Chill will come to London on 12 February 2020 for an 11-week run at The Other Palace following the closing of Amelie The Musical. Featuring a Tony Award®-nominated score bursting with addictive beats that will leave you riddled with earworms long after the curtain falls, this mind-bendingly fun hit musical is as audibly soothing as it is visually stunning. If you placed the razzmatazz of Dear Evan Hansen and the Little Shop of Horrors plant into a blender, then Be More Chill is precisely what you’d get! Based on the 2004 bestseller of the same name by Ned Vizzini, this new production for the UK is set to be just as iconic as its Broadway predecessor.

Tickets for Be More Chill at The Other Palace in London are expected to be in really high demand, as Be More Chill New York tickets sold out incredibly fast. You’ll want to “be more quick” when booking Be More Chill tickets for the UK, which is why we recommend booking your seats early!

Be More Chill quick summary

The Be More Chill musical plot could definitely be described as “fresh” and “something a little bit different.” Though it’s unclear where Be More Chill is set in, it definitely takes place in suburban America. The Broadway musical tells the abnormal love story of Jeremy Heere, a high school junior tired of being the odd one out who has a crush on Christine Canigula, a girl who loves the theatre and signs up for the school play so that people will finally notice her. While both outcasts in school, Jeremy has a much rougher time as he constantly bullied and harassed by the popular boy in school, Rich Goranski.

After rehearsals are underway for A Midsummer Nightmare (About Zombies) ⁠— a horror reimagining of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream ⁠— Jeremy gets jealous when Jake Dillinger flirts with Christine. Jeremy gets cornered in the bathroom by Rich, who tells him to buy a SQUIP pill (super quantum unit Intel processor), which is the secret to Rich’s popularity. Jeremy takes him up on this offer, and soon a supercomputer in Jeremy’s brain tells him what to do and say to be “cool.” Can the voice inside Jeremy’s head help him “stay chill” and get the girl of his dreams, or will the competing voices inside his head cause a system overload? Find out this Spring 2020!

Who is in Be More Chill for The Other Palace run?

The UK premiere of Be More Chill will have Scott Folan and Blake Patrick Anderson playing the leads. They will play the roles of Jeremy Heere and Michael Mell respectively. They will be joined by Six the Musical queens Renee Lamb as Jenna Rolen and Millie O'Connell as Chloe Valentine. The London Be More Chill cast is complete by Miracle Chance, Stewart Clarke, Eloise Davies, James Hameed, Miles Paloma, Christopher Fry and Eve Norris.

Read more details in the full cast announcement here.

Who is on the Be More Chill creative team?

Be More Chill is directed by Stephen Brackett, who was also in the director’s chair for the Broadway run. The musical features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis, a Be More Chill book by Joe Tracz, choreography by Chase Brock, costume design by Bobby Frederick Tilley, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, set design by Beowulf Borritt, projection design by Alex Basco Koch, sound design by Tyan Rumery, orchestrations and musical supervision by Charlie Rosen, musical vocal arrangements by Emily Marshall and UK casting direction by Will Burton.

A film adaptation for Be More Chill is currently in the works. The movie is being produced by Shawn Levy’s 21 Lap Entertainment and Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions. Details on when it will hit cinemas and other information are due to be announced sometime soon. Due to the amount of buzz the hit musical has been receiving, a Be More Chill tour is also likely in the future.

What are some Be More Chill songs I should be listening to?

Be More Chill boasts such toe-tapping numbers as ‘Voices in My Head’, ‘Halloween’, ‘The SQUIP Song’, ‘More Than Survive’, ‘Two-Player Game’, ‘Sync Up’, ‘Upgrade’ and ‘The Play’. A Be More Chill original cast recording from the world premiere was released on 31 October 2015 and remains one of the most popular Broadway albums of our generation, boasting over 350 million online streams. It was later released on vinyl by Ghostlight Records in 2018 and the song ‘Loser Geek Whatever’ was released as the first single. An Original Broadway Cast Album was also recorded in March 2019 and released two years later. The entire musical is one big euphoric experience that is worth adding to your bucket list of things to listen to.

Don’t miss Be More Chill live on the London Other Palace stage!

Mark your calendars with Be More Chill London dates, the Off-West End theatre production makes its official UK premiere at The Other Palace on 12 February 2020 and is booking until 3 May 2020. Book your Be More Chill Other Palace tickets today to ensure the best seats in the house for the date you wish to attend when you try our safe and secure booking!

Don't forget to read our Essential Guide to Be More Chill packed with everything you need to know!