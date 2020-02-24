Be More Chill extends its run at The Other Palace in London
| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
Be More Chill gets even more chill with the announcement of an extension at London's Other Palace. Originally meant to end its booking period on 3 May, the critically acclaimed musical, which has already amassed a fleet of five-star reviews, is set to upgrade its booking period to 14 June 2020 making it the longest show to ever run at the Other Palace, it has been confirmed.
Featuring such catchy earworms as "The SQUIP Song", "More Than Survive", "Sync Up" and "Two-Player Game" alongside colourful eye-popping designs, Be More Chill is guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish!
The musical stars Scott Folan as Jeremy Heere, Blake Patrick Anderson as Michael Mell, and SIX The Musical queens Renee Lamb as Jenna Rolen and Millie O'Connell as Chloe Valentine. Be sure to catch the cast in their highly lauded performances as BMC extends its booking period to mid-summer (14 June 2020)!
Be More Chill London review round-up
Be More Chill is one of the hottest new shows in London Theatreland. In her review of Be More Chill for London Theatre Direct, Jade Ali said: "If BMC was something you considered yourself a fan of already, there's no doubt that this production will increase your love."
Here's what the critics have been saying out this spectacular show:
★★★★ Telegraph ★★★★Times
★★★★ Guardian ★★★★ Metro
★★★★ ‘FIZZES WITH FEEL-GOOD ENERGY’ The Stage
★★★★ ‘GLORIOUS! FANTASTICALLY FUNNY… WITH HEART The Guardian
★★★★ ‘EVERY CAST MEMBER SHINES’ The Guardian
★★★★ ‘IT’S IMPOSSIBLE TO BE CHILL ABOUT BE MORE CHILL’ Broadway World
★★★★ ‘A UNIVERSAL STORY WITH AN ABSOLUTELY TERRIFIC YOUNG BRITISH CAST’ The Telegraph
★★★★ ‘HIGH-SCHOOL GEEK MEETS THE MATRIX’ Metro