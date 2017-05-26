Beautiful: the Carole King Musical is ending its West End Run May 26, 2017 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach Olivier, Tony and Grammy award winning show Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is ending its London run on 5 August 2017. The show, which has been a feature of the West End for over two years, will be going on a UK tour starting 9 September 2017 in Bradford.

The musical follows the early, personal, and professional life of songstress Carole King. The titular role is brought to life in London by Cassidy Johnson. Johnson is joined by Matthew Seadon-Young as King’s husband and song-writing partner Gerry Goffin, Stephanie McKeon as song-writer Cynthia Weil, Ian McIntosh as song-writer Barry Mann, Joseph Prouse as music publisher and producer Donnie Kirshner and Barbara Drennan as King’s mother Genie Klein.

The show was a Broadway success before coming to London’s West End and has been visited by Carole King herself on more than one occasion. Tickets to the remaining West End performances are still available and should be booked now to avoid disappointment.