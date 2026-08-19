Beetlejuice the Musical: A Guide to Every Song

Based on Tim Burton’s beloved 1988 film, Beetlejuice the Musical turns the story of Lydia Deetz, the Maitlands and everyone’s favourite undead troublemaker into a riotous rock-infused musical.

With music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee Eddie Perfect, the score swings between darkly comic showstoppers, emotional ballads and huge ensemble numbers. Beneath all the chaos, the songs explore grief, growing up, family, death and the rather complicated business of being alive.

From Lydia’s heartbreaking introduction to Beetlejuice’s gloriously unhinged numbers, here’s your guide to the songs in Beetlejuice the Musical.

Beetlejuice the Musical Act 1 songs

Prologue: Invisible

The musical has a sombre start, with Lydia Deetz mournfully belting out this ballad at her mother’s funeral. Grieving and struggling to connect with her increasingly distant father, Lydia feels as though nobody really sees her. The opening number establishes her emotional journey, and we also get a sneak peak at a certain pinstriped poltergeist lurking in the shadows…

The Whole ‘Being Dead’ Thing

And suddenly, things get considerably less sombre. Beetlejuice takes centre stage to explain the rules of death, the afterlife and what audiences can expect from the show. With its rapid-fire jokes and infectious rock energy, the number immediately establishes the demon’s chaotic personality – and makes it clear that death is going to be treated rather differently here. Les Miserables this is not.

Ready, Set, Not Yet

Adam and Barbara Maitland are introduced as an ordinary, happily married couple whose quiet life is missing one thing: a child. Their attempts to shake things up take a rather unfortunate turn when an accident leaves them very much dead. The upbeat number provides a comic introduction to the colourless couple before their lives change forever.

The Whole ‘Being Dead’ Thing, Pt. 2 & Pt. 3

Being dead comes with a surprisingly complicated set of rules. Beetlejuice introduces Adam and Barbara to the strange world of the afterlife and explains that their beloved home is about to have new occupants: the Deetz family.

Dead Mom

The mood shifts dramatically as Lydia confronts the grief she has been carrying since her mother died. Feeling isolated from her father, she desperately wants some kind of connection with the woman she has lost. “Dead Mom” is one of the show's most emotional moments, if not the most subtle, giving Lydia space to express the anger, sadness and confusion beneath her gothic exterior.

Fright of Their Lives

Adam and Barbara are supposed to become frightening ghosts, but terrifying people doesn't come naturally to the sweet-natured couple. Beetlejuice attempts to bring out their darker sides, with varied results. Warning: some bedsheets are harmed in the making of this song.

Ready, Set, Not Yet (Reprise)

Adam and Barbara decide that being ghosts might be the perfect excuse to stop playing it safe, and ironically they start to live (the after)life to the max. Their reprise sees them embracing the idea of taking risks and becoming more adventurous – even if they are still figuring out exactly how to do that.

No Reason

Enter Delia, Lydia's relentlessly positive life coach and her father's new partner. While Delia believes there is a positive spin on everything, Lydia isn't particularly convinced. Their contrasting outlooks make for a wonderfully sarcastic number, while Lydia's discovery of the Maitlands adds another layer of supernatural chaos to the Deetz household. Fans of Wicked’s “What Is This Feeling?” will love this number.

Invisible (Reprise) / On the Roof

After being banished, Beetlejuice finds himself stuck without a way out. Then he notices Lydia on the roof, and crucially, she can actually see him. For Beetlejuice, this is an exciting discovery: he may finally have found someone who can communicate with him. For Lydia, however, the encounter comes at a much darker moment as she struggles with her grief.

Say My Name

One of the show's biggest musical moments, “Say My Name” brings Lydia and Beetlejuice together in a spectacular supernatural duet. Beetlejuice wants Lydia to summon him by saying his name three times, while Lydia remains understandably suspicious of his motives. The Maitlands get involved too, creating a high-energy number about deals, trust and the dangers of inviting a demon into your life.

Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)

A familiar tune from the original Beetlejuice film makes its way onto the stage in spectacular fashion. During the Deetz dinner party, the guests suddenly find themselves caught up in a supernatural possession, resulting in a wonderfully bizarre musical sequence. What begins as a terrifying incident ends up giving the Deetzes a surprisingly lucrative idea for their property.