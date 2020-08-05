Beverley Knight amongst judges for virtual West End Bake Off 2020

Posted on | By Jade Ali

Fear not, 2020 will see the return of the West End Bake Off! The West End has had four successful years of baking and selling their masterful bakes, but this year the lens has been turned on you. As an actual event is unable to go ahead, West End Bake Off is going virtual, and asking fans to get involved! If baking and theatre is your thing then this is the time for you and your bakes will be judged by Beverley Knight, Alexia McIntosh and Steven Carter-Bailey all in aid of the Theatre Artists Fund.

Beverley Knight amongst judges for virtual West End Bake Off 2020
West End Bake Off is back and virtual!

How to get involved in West End Bake Off 2020!

If lockdown has upped your baking game and you love any chance to get stage-y then it’s a no brainer that you’re going to want to get involved in a virtual bake-off with amazing West End judges and raise money to support our beloved industry whilst you do it. So, how do you get involved?

Bake your best West End themed creation at home. Whether it’s a TINA-inspired traybake or a Lion shaped tiger bread, or whatever theatrical themed bake you have up your sleeve. Post a photo with the hashtag #WEBO2020 on Twitter and/or Instagram. Then it is up to the judges, Beverley Knight, Alexia McIntosh and Steven Carter-Bailey to crown Star WEBO Baker 2020!

How is West End Bake Off 2020 raising money for Theatre Artists Fund?

There isn’t an entry fee to take part in the WEBO 2020 but there is a suggested minimum donation of £2 per entry. So, just make your donation to the Theatre Artists Fund and 100% of your donation will go to them. This money will then be used to support artists on stage and off, which is needed now more than ever due to the current pandemic.

For more information on Theatre Artists Fund and how your donation will be used then head to their page here.

When does #WEBO2020 start?

Entries for the Virtual West End Bake Off open today, Wednesday 5 August, and close at midnight on Sunday 23 August. The winner will be announced shortly after.

For more information on the West End Bake Off and for the competition T&Cs then head to their social pages here or search @WestEndBakeOff

Jade Ali
By Jade Ali

A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

Related news

Beyoncé's Black is King now available to stream on Disney+!

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

The day has finally come for both The Lion King fans and Beyoncé fans alike. Queen Bee's highly antic... Read more

Indoor performances postponed by Government for at least a fortnight

Posted on | By Jade Ali |

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has updated the country in regard to local lockdowns and indoor performances following t... Read more

Phantom - show tile

Jessica Koravos corrects Mackintosh, says Phantom WILL return to the West End in its original version

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

The plot thickens. Jessica Koravos, president of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group, has provide... Read more

Follow us for instant updates and special offers

Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

We use cookies