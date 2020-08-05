Beverley Knight amongst judges for virtual West End Bake Off 2020 Aug 5, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Fear not, 2020 will see the return of the West End Bake Off! The West End has had four successful years of baking and selling their masterful bakes, but this year the lens has been turned on you. As an actual event is unable to go ahead, West End Bake Off is going virtual, and asking fans to get involved! If baking and theatre is your thing then this is the time for you and your bakes will be judged by Beverley Knight, Alexia McIntosh and Steven Carter-Bailey all in aid of the Theatre Artists Fund.

West End Bake Off is back and virtual!

How to get involved in West End Bake Off 2020!

If lockdown has upped your baking game and you love any chance to get stage-y then it’s a no brainer that you’re going to want to get involved in a virtual bake-off with amazing West End judges and raise money to support our beloved industry whilst you do it. So, how do you get involved?

Bake your best West End themed creation at home. Whether it’s a TINA-inspired traybake or a Lion shaped tiger bread, or whatever theatrical themed bake you have up your sleeve. Post a photo with the hashtag #WEBO2020 on Twitter and/or Instagram. Then it is up to the judges, Beverley Knight, Alexia McIntosh and Steven Carter-Bailey to crown Star WEBO Baker 2020!

How is West End Bake Off 2020 raising money for Theatre Artists Fund?

There isn’t an entry fee to take part in the WEBO 2020 but there is a suggested minimum donation of £2 per entry. So, just make your donation to the Theatre Artists Fund and 100% of your donation will go to them. This money will then be used to support artists on stage and off, which is needed now more than ever due to the current pandemic.

For more information on Theatre Artists Fund and how your donation will be used then head to their page here.

When does #WEBO2020 start?

Entries for the Virtual West End Bake Off open today, Wednesday 5 August, and close at midnight on Sunday 23 August. The winner will be announced shortly after.

For more information on the West End Bake Off and for the competition T&Cs then head to their social pages here or search @WestEndBakeOff