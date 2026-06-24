Billy Elliot Casting Announcement for the Billy Elliot West End Return!

Original Billy Elliot star Liam Mower will return as the older version of Billy. Having spent many years performing with Matthew Bourne’s company, his return adds a special connection to the musical’s history.

Four young performers will share the title role of Billy: Noah Mannion, Rafferty Smale, Spencer Collins, and William Gurney. The casting reflects the production’s commitment to showcasing emerging talent.

Billy Elliot the Musical will return to the West End for a strictly limited run at the Adelphi Theatre from 12 February 2027. The production marks a highly anticipated revival of the award-winning show.

The much anticipated return of Billy Elliot the Musical* *returns to the West End for a strictly limited run from 12 February 2027 at the Adelphi Theatre.

The West End production and new tour means more Billy’s the merrier, with four talented performers now announced. Noah Mannion (12 years old from Stockport), Rafferty Smale (12 years old from Leigh-on-Sea), Spencer Collins (13 years old from Los Angeles) and William Gurney (12 years old from Berkshire) will share the titular role.