Billy Elliot’s return to the West End - full casting announced
Published on 7 September 2026
Summary
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Billy Elliot the Musical has announced its full cast for its highly anticipated return to the West End, including returning stars Annette McLaughlin and Deka Walmsley.
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Jack Bandeira will play Tony, while Lesley Joseph takes on Grandma, alongside a talented young cast playing Billy’s best friend, Debbie and the ballet girls.
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The production returns to the Adelphi Theatre for a strictly limited run from 12 February to 21 July 2027.
Billy Elliot the Musical has revealed their electric new cast reviving the much anticipated show’s return to the West End.
Joining the previously announced Billy Elliots; Spencer Collins, William Gurney, Noah Mannion and Rafferty Smale, will be Annette McLaughlin who is reprising the role of Mrs Wilkinson, having previously played the role in the UK and Ireland tour. Along with Deka Walmsley also returning to the role of Dad, who will have been seen in the previous West End run and a screen appearance of Billy Elliot the Musical Live.
Jack Bandeira will take on the role of Tony, previous screen credits include Netflix’s Black Mirror, Lockwood & Co, The Witcher and BBC’s Happy Valley. Lesley Joseph steps into the role of Grandma, one of her notable credits include Miss Hannigan in the UK tour of Annie.
Alternating the role of Billy’s best friend include Harper Etienne (10 years old from Derbyshire), Dalton Jones (9 years old from South Yorkshire), Theo Kamande (12 years old from London) and Oisin-Luca Pegg (13 years old from Birmingham). And with even more young talent hitting the stage in the role of Debbie will be Lola Cant (10 years old from Durham), Paige Cook (10 years old from Durham) and Scarlett Gardener (9 years old from Sunderland).
Along with the ballet girls; Vivien Abreu, Ivy-Rae Battams, Chloe Boyle, Mikeila Buljan-Bakotic, Rose Butler, Ella Collins, Willow Crabtree, Amari Dumbuya, Ava Evans, Daisy-Mae Ford, Kyla Fowles, Lux Hardy, Marian Nguema Ndjondjo, Zizha Nguema Ndjondjo, Jessica Pipe, Eva Ramtohul, Mia Raggio and Anabelle Tran.
Joining the company are Tanesha Aba, Marc Akinfolarin, Natasha J Barnes, Robbie Boyle, Lydia Bradd, Jack Bromage, Jennifer Caldwell, Alex Christian, Adam Crossley, Natalie Durkin, Nathan Elwick, Ian Gareth-Jones, Shirley Jameson, Jenny Legg, Jay Luca Allan, Charlie R Miller, Lewis Mortier, Perry O’Dea, Matt Overfield, Mark Pearce, Aidan Stuart and Lucy Warway.
Don’t miss the electrifying return of Billy Elliot the Musical to the West End at the Adelphi Theatre for a strictly limited run from 12 February to 21 July 2027.