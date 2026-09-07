Billy Elliot’s return to the West End - full casting announced

The production returns to the Adelphi Theatre for a strictly limited run from 12 February to 21 July 2027 .

Jack Bandeira will play Tony, while Lesley Joseph takes on Grandma, alongside a talented young cast playing Billy’s best friend, Debbie and the ballet girls.

Billy Elliot the Musical has announced its full cast for its highly anticipated return to the West End, including returning stars Annette McLaughlin and Deka Walmsley.

Billy Elliot the Musical has revealed their electric new cast reviving the much anticipated show’s return to the West End.

Joining the previously announced Billy Elliots; Spencer Collins, William Gurney, Noah Mannion and Rafferty Smale, will be Annette McLaughlin who is reprising the role of Mrs Wilkinson, having previously played the role in the UK and Ireland tour. Along with Deka Walmsley also returning to the role of Dad, who will have been seen in the previous West End run and a screen appearance of Billy Elliot the Musical Live.

Jack Bandeira will take on the role of Tony, previous screen credits include Netflix’s Black Mirror, Lockwood & Co, The Witcher and BBC’s Happy Valley. Lesley Joseph steps into the role of Grandma, one of her notable credits include Miss Hannigan in the UK tour of Annie.