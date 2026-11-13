Black Friday Top Picks: Must-See London Shows

Our Black Friday theatre ticket deals are now live ! If there’s a West End show you’ve been looking forward to seeing, now’s the perfect time to make it happen. From award-winning musicals and blockbuster productions to the hottest new plays, discover savings of up to 60% on tickets to over 60 West End shows, with selected tickets available from just £10.

The UK’s Biggest Black Friday Theatre Ticket Sale

At London Theatre Direct, our Black Friday theatre ticket sale has become something of an annual West End event. Together with Traflagar Tickets, we offer the UK’s biggest Black Friday theatre ticket sale, and demand gets bigger every year. So this time, we’ve made the sale even longer to give you more time to find your next theatre obsession. And yes, we’re kicking things off early! The deals are live now, but don’t hold out for Black Friday itself hoping for a better price. These offers are as good as they get, and once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Finally See the West End Shows Everyone’s Talking About

Whether you’ve had a particular show on your theatre wish list for ages or you’re looking for inspiration for your next unforgettable night out, these Black Friday top picks are the perfect place to start. Explore the shows below, click through to see the exact discounts and book your tickets while you can.

Don’t Miss These West End Shows Before They Close

Some West End experiences are simply too good to put off. With Titanique, Beetlejuice, Avenue Q, High School Musical and Into the Woods all playing their final performances in early 2027, now’s your chance to catch these must-see shows before they take their final bows. Whether you’re ready to belt out your favourite songs, laugh at outrageous comedy or get swept away by a spectacular musical, these limited seasons won’t be around forever. The FOMO will be real so you do not want to miss out.

Black Friday Top Picks: Must-See West End Shows

Step into the glamorous, cut-throat world of fashion with The Devil Wears Prada, the hit musical inspired by the iconic film. With Teri Hatcher taking on the role of the formidable Miranda Priestly, there’s never been a better time to experience this stylish West End spectacle. If you’ve been looking forward to seeing this fashion phenomenon live, now’s your moment.

Discover the untold story of the witches of Oz in Wicked, the award-winning musical that has captivated audiences around the world. With its spellbinding staging, spectacular costumes and unforgettable songs including ‘Defying Gravity’, this is a West End experience that deserves a place on every theatre lover’s list. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or discovering the story for the first time, don’t miss your chance to see what makes this musical so extraordinary.

Based on Roald Dahl’s beloved story, Matilda The Musical is a brilliantly mischievous West End hit packed with unforgettable characters, clever comedy and extraordinary performances from its young cast. With its award-winning songs and inventive staging, this is a must-see musical for families and theatre fans alike.

Get ready to dance, sing and experience ABBA like never before with ABBA Voyage. This groundbreaking concert combines the band’s iconic hits with revolutionary digital technology to create an unforgettable live music experience. From ‘Dancing Queen’ to ‘Mamma Mia’, it’s a chance to relive the songs you know and love in a spectacular arena setting. If seeing ABBA live has always been on your bucket list, this is the perfect opportunity to make that dream a reality.

All aboard for Titanique, the hilarious Olivier Award-winning musical comedy that reimagines the story of Titanic through the music of Céline Dion. Packed with outrageous humour, iconic songs and plenty of theatrical surprises, this is a wildly entertaining night out for anyone who loves a little camp, comedy and powerhouse vocals. With its West End run coming to an end in January, don’t miss your chance to experience this gloriously ridiculous voyage before it sails away.