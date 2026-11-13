Black Friday Top Picks: Must-See London Shows
Published on 13 November 2026
Summary
- Explore our Black Friday London theatre deals, featuring award-winning musicals, blockbuster productions and must-see West End shows.
- Catch limited-run shows before they take their final bows, with several productions closing in early 2027.
- Save up to 60% off tickets to over 60 West End shows, from just £10.
Our Black Friday theatre ticket deals are now live! If there’s a West End show you’ve been looking forward to seeing, now’s the perfect time to make it happen. From award-winning musicals and blockbuster productions to the hottest new plays, discover savings of up to 60% on tickets to over 60 West End shows, with selected tickets available from just £10.
The UK’s Biggest Black Friday Theatre Ticket Sale
At London Theatre Direct, our Black Friday theatre ticket sale has become something of an annual West End event. Together with Traflagar Tickets, we offer the UK’s biggest Black Friday theatre ticket sale, and demand gets bigger every year. So this time, we’ve made the sale even longer to give you more time to find your next theatre obsession. And yes, we’re kicking things off early! The deals are live now, but don’t hold out for Black Friday itself hoping for a better price. These offers are as good as they get, and once they’re gone, they’re gone.
Finally See the West End Shows Everyone’s Talking About
Whether you’ve had a particular show on your theatre wish list for ages or you’re looking for inspiration for your next unforgettable night out, these Black Friday top picks are the perfect place to start. Explore the shows below, click through to see the exact discounts and book your tickets while you can.
Don’t Miss These West End Shows Before They Close
Some West End experiences are simply too good to put off. With Titanique, Beetlejuice, Avenue Q, High School Musical and Into the Woods all playing their final performances in early 2027, now’s your chance to catch these must-see shows before they take their final bows. Whether you’re ready to belt out your favourite songs, laugh at outrageous comedy or get swept away by a spectacular musical, these limited seasons won’t be around forever. The FOMO will be real so you do not want to miss out.
Black Friday Top Picks: Must-See West End Shows
The Devil Wears Prada
Step into the glamorous, cut-throat world of fashion with The Devil Wears Prada, the hit musical inspired by the iconic film. With Teri Hatcher taking on the role of the formidable Miranda Priestly, there’s never been a better time to experience this stylish West End spectacle. If you’ve been looking forward to seeing this fashion phenomenon live, now’s your moment.
Wicked
Discover the untold story of the witches of Oz in Wicked, the award-winning musical that has captivated audiences around the world. With its spellbinding staging, spectacular costumes and unforgettable songs including ‘Defying Gravity’, this is a West End experience that deserves a place on every theatre lover’s list. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or discovering the story for the first time, don’t miss your chance to see what makes this musical so extraordinary.
Matilda The Musical
Based on Roald Dahl’s beloved story, Matilda The Musical is a brilliantly mischievous West End hit packed with unforgettable characters, clever comedy and extraordinary performances from its young cast. With its award-winning songs and inventive staging, this is a must-see musical for families and theatre fans alike.
ABBA Voyage
Get ready to dance, sing and experience ABBA like never before with ABBA Voyage. This groundbreaking concert combines the band’s iconic hits with revolutionary digital technology to create an unforgettable live music experience. From ‘Dancing Queen’ to ‘Mamma Mia’, it’s a chance to relive the songs you know and love in a spectacular arena setting. If seeing ABBA live has always been on your bucket list, this is the perfect opportunity to make that dream a reality.
Titanique
All aboard for Titanique, the hilarious Olivier Award-winning musical comedy that reimagines the story of Titanic through the music of Céline Dion. Packed with outrageous humour, iconic songs and plenty of theatrical surprises, this is a wildly entertaining night out for anyone who loves a little camp, comedy and powerhouse vocals. With its West End run coming to an end in January, don’t miss your chance to experience this gloriously ridiculous voyage before it sails away.
Beetlejuice The Musical
Say his name three times and prepare for a spectacularly spooky night at Beetlejuice! Based on Tim Burton’s cult classic film, this wildly funny musical brings the strange and unusual world of Lydia Deetz and the Ghost with the Most to life with outrageous comedy, incredible effects and a big-hearted story. It’s a must-see for fans of the movie and anyone who loves their theatre a little darker. Catch this supernatural sensation before its limited West End run ends in January.
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Return to the wizarding world with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the spellbinding stage adventure that continues the story of Harry, Ron and Hermione. Now reimagined as a single-part production, the play brings the magic, mystery and spectacular stage illusions together in one unforgettable theatrical experience. Previously told across two parts, the story can now be enjoyed in one performance, making it easier than ever to experience the eighth story in the Harry Potter saga. Don’t miss your chance to see the magic live.
Magic Mike Live
Looking for a night out that turns up the heat? Magic Mike Live is the high-energy, feel-good experience guaranteed to make an impression. Inspired by the hit films, this sizzling stage spectacular combines jaw-dropping choreography, incredible performers and plenty of playful surprises. Make it a night to remember and warm up your winter with a show that’s anything but ordinary.
Avenue Q
Meet the residents of Avenue Q, the hilarious, heartwarming and wonderfully unconventional musical that proves growing up is anything but easy. With catchy songs, outrageous puppet characters and comedy that’s definitely aimed at grown-ups, this is a feel-good show with a mischievous twist. If you’ve been meaning to see this cult favourite, now’s the time to book. With its West End run coming to a close in January, don’t miss your chance to experience the musical that’s anything but child’s play.
High School Musical
Get ready to relive the songs, dances and drama of East High with High School Musical! This stage adaptation of the much-loved Disney hit brings Troy, Gabriella and the Wildcats to life in a feel-good production packed with familiar favourites and energetic choreography. Whether you grew up singing along to ‘We’re All in This Together’ or you’re introducing a new generation to the story, it’s a nostalgic night out for the whole family. Catch this limited run before the final bell rings in January.
SIX
Meet the six wives of Henry VIII as you’ve never seen them before in SIX, the global musical phenomenon that transforms history into a high-energy pop concert. With powerhouse vocals, infectious songs and a fierce sense of fun, these queens take centre stage to tell their stories on their own terms. If you’ve been looking forward to experiencing this award-winning hit live, now’s the perfect time to get your tickets.
Oh, Mary!
The West End’s comedy sensation Oh, Mary! is the must-see play everyone’s talking about. This outrageous comedy reimagines Mary Todd Lincoln as a frustrated cabaret performer in a wildly irreverent story packed with unexpected twists and laugh-out-loud moments. Lolly Adefope plays Mary until 5 December, before Jane Krakowski takes over from 7 December to 16 January. Believe the hype and see what all the fuss is about.
Witness for the Prosecution
Step inside the atmospheric world of Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution, staged in the magnificent surroundings of London County Hall. This gripping courtroom drama puts you at the heart of a murder trial, where every testimony, twist and revelation keeps you guessing. With its immersive setting, oak-panelled courtroom and tense atmosphere, it’s the perfect theatrical experience for fans of mystery and suspense. If you love the intrigue of The Traitors, this is a must-see night of theatrical tension.
Into the Woods
What happens after happily ever after? Find out in Into the Woods, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s award-winning musical that brings beloved fairy-tale characters together in a spellbinding story of wishes, choices and consequences. With a rich score, clever storytelling and a fresh take on familiar tales, this is a magical theatrical experience for musical fans. Don’t leave it too late to see this limited West End season, with performances coming to an end in January.
Make Your West End Wish List a Reality
The show you’ve been talking about seeing for months? The musical everyone’s recommending? The theatre experience you keep promising yourself? Now’s the perfect time to make it happen.
Our Black Friday theatre ticket deals are live, with offers on some of the West End’s biggest shows. Don’t wait for Black Friday itself, these prices are available now, and with tickets in high demand, the best seats won’t hang around forever, snap up your favourites while you can!
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.