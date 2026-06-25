The Black British Theatre Awards will return to the West End
Published on 25 June 2026
The Black British Theatre Awards are set to return to the West End this autumn, with the 2026 ceremony taking place at the Piccadilly Theatre on Sunday 25 October.
Celebrating the achievements of Black performers, creatives and theatre professionals across the UK, the annual awards continue to shine a spotlight on the exceptional talent helping to shape British theatre both on and off stage.
Among the highlights of last year's ceremony was the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to theatre trailblazer Nicola Blackman, recognising her outstanding impact on the industry.
This year's event is supported by ATG Entertainment and presented in partnership with Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Global Creatures, alongside support from Playful Productions. Award categories will once again recognise excellence across a wide range of disciplines, from performance and directing to design, emerging talent and outstanding productions.
The 2025 ceremony celebrated some of theatre's biggest names, including Beverley Knight, and featured memorable live performances from Alexandra Burke and the Kingdom Choir. Details of this year's performers, presenters and special guests are expected to be announced in the coming months.
Speaking about the awards' return, founder and executive director Omar F Okai highlighted the importance of recognising and championing Black excellence within the theatre industry, while thanking the organisations, supporters and audiences who continue to back the initiative.
Nominations for the 2026 awards open on 1 July and will remain open until 31 August. Theatre audiences, industry professionals and supporters are invited to nominate the individuals and productions that have made a significant impact over the past year.