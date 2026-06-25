The Black British Theatre Awards will return to the West End

The Black British Theatre Awards are set to return to the West End this autumn, with the 2026 ceremony taking place at the Piccadilly Theatre on Sunday 25 October.

Celebrating the achievements of Black performers, creatives and theatre professionals across the UK, the annual awards continue to shine a spotlight on the exceptional talent helping to shape British theatre both on and off stage.

Among the highlights of last year's ceremony was the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to theatre trailblazer Nicola Blackman, recognising her outstanding impact on the industry.

This year's event is supported by ATG Entertainment and presented in partnership with Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Global Creatures, alongside support from Playful Productions. Award categories will once again recognise excellence across a wide range of disciplines, from performance and directing to design, emerging talent and outstanding productions.