Bob Marley Musical Get Up! Stand Up! reschedules opening to Autumn 2021 Feb 18, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The producers of Get Up! Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical have taken the decision to reschedule the world premiere until Autumn. The first preview will now take place on 1 October 2021 at the West End’s Lyric Theatre. Ticketholders will be contacted in due course by their point of purchase with updated booking details.

The producers of the new musical are convinced that the uplifting and joyous show will be at its best when played to a full house who can enjoy the legendary music of Bob Marley.

Get Up! Stand Up! Is the new musical about Bob Marley and his iconic discography. The bio-musical will tell the extraordinary true story of the world-renowned artist Bob Marley. It is about Marley’s life story, from beginning to end, and features a mix of his greatest hits.

