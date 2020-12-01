Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical Tickets at the Lyric Theatre, London

Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

The fascinating story of Bob Marley gets the full West End treatment in the new bio-musical set to star Arinzé Kene.

Important information

Child policy
To be confirmed.
Running time
To be confirmed.
Performance dates
28 May - 19 December 2021
Special notice
Neither the late Bob Marley nor a holographic projection of the singer will be appearing in this production.
Access
To be confirmed.

Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical news

Book the best tickets for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical today! 1/12/2020, 9am
West End Bob Marley musical now to be directed by Clint Dyer 22/7/2020, 1.40pm
New musical based on Bob Marley's life Get Up, Stand Up! to run at the Lyric Theatre in 2021! 17/2/2020, 5.25pm

Tags:

MusicalPremiereTop ShowsHot TicketsContemporaryJukeboxStar PowerHen NightWest End Favourites

We use cookies