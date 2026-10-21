Calling all Freshers: Don't miss Avenue Q

With three months before Avenue Q closes at the Shaftesbury Theatre, I thought it my duty to implore students and graduates alike to share in my unexpected emotional experience...before it's too late!

From an ex-fresher to a new one:

Attention everyone. It is officially cold. Summer exited kicking and screaming with the last few weeks plateauing at an annoying 18 degrees; meanwhile a fabulous faux fur coat sits in my Asos basket crying out to be bought. And while the sun-lit commute home is no longer, late-night sweaty pub gardens seem a thing of the past, and suede ballet flats cease to be a practical shoe choice, for a certain few across the country, excitement is building – unburdened by something so trivial as the seasons changing.

Of course, the only uninhibited group I could be referring to are the recently bestowed Uni students of the UK - and with October fully underway, so too are the bleary, alcohol-soaked weeks of freshers. Six years on from my own initiation into the sticky, foul, and wonderful existence of late nights and communal bathrooms (pause to throw up at the thought it’s been six years...also at the thought of communal bathrooms), the memory of those weeks still elicits vivid, wistful nostalgia.

With this comes the self-indulgent pining – naturally – and the aching for three years of faux adulthood, cavorting around Manchester. It all blurs into a hazy memory of new friends, new places, and new boyfriends (good and bad...yikes). And the last three years (post-graduation) come into view. Not to get too bleak as they've been exciting in their own way - they are characterised by a cocktail of nerves and uncertainty. It's kind of that every action must have an equal and opposite reaction (one of Newton's laws I think, confirming in fact I did learn something at Uni) - that is what Graduation is to Freshers: an equal and opposite reaction of terror and dread.

And which West End show could I be getting at here, that so wonderfully illustrates these horrible, yet undeniable feelings I'm doing such a great job rambling about? Why it’s Avenue Q.