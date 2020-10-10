Cameron Mackintosh announces return of Les Misérables: The All-Star Staged Concert

Les Misérables: The All-Star Staged Concert returning to London's West End!

Les Misérables: The All-Star Staged Concert will return!

Cameron Mackintosh has announced that the Les Misérables concert will return but this time to the recently refurbished Sondheim Theatre. The All-star concert production starred the likes of Michael Ball, Matt Lucas, Alfie Bow, John Owen-Jones, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Rob Houchen, amongst others. The concert version of the show will return for a limited season with hopes that the full production will reopen in the Spring.

What is the Les Misérables concert about?

Be transported to the world of Les Misérables and hear the people sing. Follow Jean Valjean as he desperately tries to leave behind his former life, and evade, Javert, the Police Inspector who is determined to see justice is served; well at least his idea of it. Jean Valjean may have new life and a new name, but he can’t escape the ever-looming shadow of Javert! In the distance, there is the sound of drums and revolution is marching through the streets of Paris.

Les Misérables: The All-Star Staged Concert tickets

Les Misérables: The All-Star Staged Concert Sondheim Theatre tickets are bound to sell out fast so be sure to keep an eye on our news page and socials for when they’re on sale! You won’t want to miss out on the return of such a must-see concert featuring musical theatre stars galore!