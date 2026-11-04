Casting Announced for The Choir Of Man's London Return

At the heart of the show's journey around the country has been a company whose infectious energy, musical talent and camaraderie have won over audiences. Now, the performers behind the show's hugely successful tour are preparing to reunite.

The Choir of Man have announced their full cast for their London return this Christmas. Following its first ever UK & Ireland Tour, the worldwide hit will open at The Arts at Marble Arch ** **with more than a few familiar faces.

The cast will feature Gustav Melbardis as 'Maestro' (The Choir of Man, NCL; Rent), Oluwalonimi (Nimi) Owoyemi as 'Poet' (The Second Woman, Young Vic; The Wind in the Willows, Shakespeare North Playhouse), Levi Tyrell Johnson as 'Hard Man' (The Choir of Man, West End; Hamilton, UK & Ireland Tour), Ben Mabberley as 'Joker' (Calamity Jane, UK Tour; Blood Brothers, UK Tour), Rob Godfrey as 'Beast' (The Choir of Man, West End and US Tour), Adam Hilton as 'Handyman' (The Choir of Man, West End and international productions; Noiseboys, Edinburgh Fringe and Norwegian Prima), Joshua Lloyd as 'Barman' (Chicago and The Lion King, UK & Ireland Tours), Sam Walter as 'Romantic' (The Choir of Man, West End; Kinky Boots, NCL) and Aaron Pottenger as 'Bore' (The Choir of Man, NCL; Ragtime).

Completing the company as swings are Sam Ebenezer (The Choir of Man, West End; The Mousetrap, West End), Jared Leathwood (The Choir of Man, West End; Billionaire Boy, UK Tour), Niall Woodson (The Choir of Man, West End; Frankie's Guys, UK Tour) and Lewis Dragisic (The Choir of Man, West End; Twelfth Night, UK Tour).

It's feel-good, foot-stomping entertainment celebrating the power of music, friendship and finding your people, so get your tickets today.

The Choir of Man is coming to The Arts at Marble Arch from Thursday 10 December 2026 until Sunday 14 February 2027.