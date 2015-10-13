Charlie And The Chocolate Factory Celebrates 1000th Performance, Extends Booking Period Oct 13, 2015 | By Posted on| By Jacob Porteous The award-winning West End production of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, directed by Sam Mendes, last night marked its 1000th performance in the West End, since opening in June 2013.

To celebrate this milestone, producers have announced that the booking period for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has been extended for a further six months, until 3 December 2016. The new booking period is on sale now.

The award-winning actor Jonathan Slinger is currently playing the role of Willy Wonka.

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has quickly become one of the West End’s most popular and successful stage musicals. It won two Olivier awards in April 2014, and has broken records at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, where it has been seen by over 1,600,000 people since it opened in June 2013. It is now currently taking bookings until 3 December 2016.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is directed by Sam Mendes. Featuring ingenious stagecraft, the wonder of the original story that has captivated the world for almost 50 years is brought to life with music by Marc Shaiman, and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by award-winning playwright and adaptor David Greig, set and costume designs by Mark Thompson and choreography by Peter Darling.