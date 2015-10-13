Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Menu
News Charlie And The Chocolate Factory Celebrates 1000th Performance, Extends Booking Period
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Contact us Contact us
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Charlie And The Chocolate Factory Celebrates 1000th Performance, Extends Booking Period

    Posted on | By Jacob Porteous

    The award-winning West End production of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, directed by Sam Mendes, last night marked its 1000th performance in the West End, since opening in June 2013.

    To celebrate this milestone, producers have announced that the booking period for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has been extended for a further six months, until 3 December 2016.  The new booking period is on sale now.

    The award-winning actor Jonathan Slinger is currently playing the role of Willy Wonka.

    Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has quickly become one of the West End’s most popular and successful stage musicals. It won two Olivier awards in April 2014, and has broken records at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, where it has been seen by over 1,600,000 people since it opened in June 2013. It is now currently taking bookings until 3 December 2016.

    Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is directed by Sam Mendes. Featuring ingenious stagecraft, the wonder of the original story that has captivated the world for almost 50 years is brought to life with music by Marc Shaiman, and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by award-winning playwright and adaptor David Greig, set and costume designs by Mark Thompson and choreography by Peter Darling.

    By Jacob Porteous

    Related news

    Vision of You

    Sharon Sexton and Rob Fowler raise over £1000 with cabaret recording!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Many in the theatre industry are self-employed, freelancers and are currently not earning any support from the govern... Read more

    West End Live 2020 postponed, new dates to be announced

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    This year's West End Live at Trafalgar Square has been cancelled. Featuring two days of free concerts perfor... Read more

    Eugenius! tickets

    Eugenius musical stream raises over £13,000 for Acting for Others!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    On Friday night, 20 March, Eugenius! The Musical, that was a triumph with two runs at London’s The Other Palace... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies