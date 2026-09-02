Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical to Open at London Coliseum with Michael Ball as Willy Wonka
Published on 2 September 2026
Summary
- Michael Ball will star as Willy Wonka in a brand-new production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical.
- The musical will play at the London Coliseum from 4 June to 18 September 2027.
- Tickets go on sale 22 October, with groups of 10+ able to book from today.
For one sensational summer only, the gates to Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory will open at the London Coliseum as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical arrives in a brand-new production.
Multiple Olivier Award-winner Michael Ball OBE will star as the legendary Willy Wonka, following acclaimed roles in Les Misérables, Hairspray and Sweeney Todd.
Based on the much-loved story by Roald Dahl, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical follows Charlie Bucket as he wins a coveted Golden Ticket and steps through the gates of Willy Wonka’s extraordinary factory. Inside, he’ll encounter chocolate rivers, Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions and delicious surprises around every corner.
The new production is directed by Nikolai Foster, whose credits include Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde and The Sound of Music, with set design by Leslie Travers.
The musical features a book by David Greig, music by Marc Shaiman, and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, alongside songs including the iconic ‘Pure Imagination’ from the 1971 film.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical will play a strictly limited season at the London Coliseum from 4 June to 18 September 2027.
Michael Ball leads the cast as Willy Wonka, with further casting to be announced.
When can you get tickets?
Tickets for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical go on sale on 22 October 2026 - be sure to sign up to our newsletter to get alerted when they're bookable. In the meantime, groups of 10 or more can book from today by emailing us at groups@londontheatredirect.com
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical FAQs
What is Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical about?
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical follows Charlie Bucket, a young boy who wins a Golden Ticket and gets the chance to visit Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory, where he encounters a world of magical inventions, chocolate rivers and Oompa-Loompas.
Who is starring in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical?
Michael Ball OBE will star as Willy Wonka. Further casting will be announced.
When is Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical playing in London?
The musical will run from 4 June to 18 September 2027.
Where is Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical playing?
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical will play at the London Coliseum.
When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets go on general sale on 22 October 2026. Groups of 10 or more can book from today by emailing us at groups@londontheatredirect.com
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.