Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical to Open at London Coliseum with Michael Ball as Willy Wonka

, with groups of 10+ able to book from today.

The musical will play at the London Coliseum from

will star as Willy Wonka in a brand-new production of

For one sensational summer only, the gates to Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory will open at the London Coliseum as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical arrives in a brand-new production.

Multiple Olivier Award-winner Michael Ball OBE will star as the legendary Willy Wonka, following acclaimed roles in Les Misérables, Hairspray and Sweeney Todd.

Based on the much-loved story by Roald Dahl, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical follows Charlie Bucket as he wins a coveted Golden Ticket and steps through the gates of Willy Wonka’s extraordinary factory. Inside, he’ll encounter chocolate rivers, Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions and delicious surprises around every corner.

The new production is directed by Nikolai Foster, whose credits include Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde and The Sound of Music, with set design by Leslie Travers.

The musical features a book by David Greig, music by Marc Shaiman, and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, alongside songs including the iconic ‘Pure Imagination’ from the 1971 film.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical will play a strictly limited season at the London Coliseum from 4 June to 18 September 2027.

Michael Ball leads the cast as Willy Wonka, with further casting to be announced.

When can you get tickets?

Tickets for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical go on sale on 22 October 2026 - be sure to sign up to our newsletter to get alerted when they're bookable. In the meantime, groups of 10 or more can book from today by emailing us at groups@londontheatredirect.com