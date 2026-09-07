Christmas Carol Goes Wrong 2026 West End cast announced

Christmas Carol Goes Wrong runs at Wyndham’s Theatre from 18 December 2026 to 23 January 2027 .

It’s finally September, which means it’s basically Christmas. MISCHIEF have announced the 2026 West End cast for Christmas Carol Goes Wrong as an early festive present.

Founding member of Mischief Theatre, Dave Hearn returns to the Goes Wrong stage, as Max. His previous credits include The Comedy About Spies (Adelphi Theatre), The Play That Goes Wrong (Broadway, West End & UK/International Tour, winner of Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards in 2015), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC1, West End and UK tour).