Christmas Carol Goes Wrong 2026 West End cast announced
Published on 7 September 2026
Summary
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Dave Hearn returns as Max, joined by James Akka, Adam Elliott, Matthew Howell, Aein Nasseri, Luke Pierre, Dumile Sibanda and Ashley Tucker.
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Billie Hamer, Robert Lane, Jay Olpin, Jamie Sandersfield and Claire Lee Shenfield complete the cast as understudies.
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Christmas Carol Goes Wrong runs at Wyndham’s Theatre from 18 December 2026 to 23 January 2027.
It’s finally September, which means it’s basically Christmas. MISCHIEF have announced the 2026 West End cast for Christmas Carol Goes Wrong as an early festive present.
Founding member of Mischief Theatre, Dave Hearn returns to the Goes Wrong stage, as Max. His previous credits include The Comedy About Spies (Adelphi Theatre), The Play That Goes Wrong (Broadway, West End & UK/International Tour, winner of Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards in 2015), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC1, West End and UK tour).
Spreading peace, joy and chaos will be James Akka as Dennis, Adam Elliott as Chris, Matthew Howell as Robert, Aein Nasseri as Trevor, Luke Pierre as Jonathan, Dumile Sibanda as Annie and Ashley Tucker as Sandra.
Concluding the cast as the understudies is Billie Hamer, Robert Lane, Jay Olpin, Jamie Sandersfield and Claire Lee Shenfield.
Nothing feels more like Christmas, than everything going wrong. So get your tickets to see Christmas Carol Goes Wrong as the Wydham’s Theatre from 18 December 2026 to 23 January 2027.