Christmas In The West End! 8 Must-See Shows This Holiday Season
    Christmas In The West End! 8 Must-See Shows This Holiday Season

    Posted on | By Molly Richardson

    A visit to the West End in the winter months is a very popular choice of, as it makes a great gift or day out with family and friends. It’s also the perfect way to spend a day off and escape the cold and Christmas madness! So if you’re stuck on what to see, I’m going to give you 8 reasons to be excited about Christmas in the West End.

    1. Elf at the Dominion Theatre

    This show sparked debate on whether it’s ticket prices are too high for a family show, but despite that, it hasn’t put people off too much as it’s selling well and is probably the current most anticipated newcomer! It’s a spin on the beloved Will Ferrell film Elf and stars Ben Forster and Kimberley Walsh for a limited run of only 10 weeks. I already have my tickets and I personally can’t wait to spread some festive cheer by singing loud for all to hear!

    2. Kinky Boots at the Adelphi Theatre

    It has very little to do with Christmas (apart from the fact everything has to be red of course!), however, the story may make you think about the strains on businesses in the festive period, having to stand out from the crowd to get the sales in. I added this show to the list as it’s a fellow newbie, but definitely worth watching as it’s filled with fun, wit, comedy, romance and drama. I couldn’t fault it, and it’s received heaps of rave reviews so why not get Kinky this Christmas!

    3. Peter Pan Goes Wrong at the Apollo Theatre

    This is a special festive spin-off from the award-winning The Play That Goes Wrong, but this time they take on J M Barrie’s tale of Peter Pan and along the way battle against technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes. Will they ever make it to Neverland? It runs from the 4th of December until 31st of January, if physical comedy and festive theatre is your thing, this would probably be the show for you.

    4. Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre

    Although this show has been running for 17 years and has no relation to Christmas, I think this show is one that can be loved and enjoyed by all every single time with it’s fun high energy. This also makes for a great alternative for those that aren’t as fond of the winter months- why not let yourself be transported to a wedding on a sunny Greek island instead?

    5. A Christmas Carol at the Noel Coward Theatre

    A new version of the classic Dickens’ tale of greed, grief, ghosts and festive spirit is brought to life again as it hits the Noel Coward theatre for a limited period this winter and stars Academy Award Winner Jim Broadbent as Scrooge. Another festive family treat to choose from!

    6. Charlie And The Chocolate Factory at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane

    Just recently celebrating it’s 1,000th performance in the West End, Charlie has further extended it’s run until next Christmas, so why not give the gift of the golden ticket and enjoy this classic book and film brought to life on the stage this Christmas and revel in the magic.

    7. Cats at the London Palladium

    Again, no link to Christmas but after starring Kerry Ellis and Nicole Scherzinger in late 2014/early 2015, it returns again with Beverley Knight for you to live the 'Memory' again at the Palladium with another limited run of this Andrew Lloyd Webber classic.

    8. Guys and Dolls at the Savoy Theatre

    Another one with no festive link, but it is a revival of a popular classic, which is taking over from Gypsy at the Savoy for a limited run so why not take yourself to a New York tale of gamblers, gangsters and nightclub singers.
     
    What will you be seeing over the festive season?

