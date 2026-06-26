Cyrano review: A show so good we wrote it a love poem

Following a sold-out, five-star run in Stratford last year, Cyrano arrives at the Noël Coward Theatre with all the swagger, wit and heart that have made this production such a triumph. Simon Evans and Debris Stevenson's vibrant adaptation reimagines Edmond Rostand's classic tale of the brilliant swordsman and poet Cyrano de Bergerac (Adrian Lester), whose razor-sharp tongue conceals a deep insecurity that prevents him from declaring his love for Roxane (Susannah Fielding).

It's a production bursting with humour and linguistic dexterity, delighting in wordplay, poetry and verbal sparring. Adrian Lester is simply magnificent as he reprises the titular role, combining boastful bravura with rough-edged charm and a deeply protected tenderness. Enhancing the lyrical quality of the piece is a talented ensemble of onstage musicians, whose atmospheric accompaniment underscores Cyrano's speeches and lends a musical rhythm to the production's poetry.

Inspired by Cyrano's own impromptu acrostics and dazzling battles of words and wit, we penned Cyrano a love poem of our own: