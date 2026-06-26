Cyrano review: A show so good we wrote it a love poem
Published on 26 June 2026
Following a sold-out, five-star run in Stratford last year, Cyrano arrives at the Noël Coward Theatre with all the swagger, wit and heart that have made this production such a triumph. Simon Evans and Debris Stevenson's vibrant adaptation reimagines Edmond Rostand's classic tale of the brilliant swordsman and poet Cyrano de Bergerac (Adrian Lester), whose razor-sharp tongue conceals a deep insecurity that prevents him from declaring his love for Roxane (Susannah Fielding).
It's a production bursting with humour and linguistic dexterity, delighting in wordplay, poetry and verbal sparring. Adrian Lester is simply magnificent as he reprises the titular role, combining boastful bravura with rough-edged charm and a deeply protected tenderness. Enhancing the lyrical quality of the piece is a talented ensemble of onstage musicians, whose atmospheric accompaniment underscores Cyrano's speeches and lends a musical rhythm to the production's poetry.
Inspired by Cyrano's own impromptu acrostics and dazzling battles of words and wit, we penned Cyrano a love poem of our own:
Commanding, charismatic, comic timing exemplary.
Yellow-bellied yearning, a secret love confessed through a young soldier's lips, too embarrassed, too ashamed to whisper them himself
Razor-sharp, romantic, rueful with ridiculous rib-tickling rebuttals
Adrian Lester is phenomenal. A delight. A magnetic force hard to look away from
Number of words left unsaid, a poet loses his greatest weapon when he most needs it. Heartwrenching and heartbreaking.
Onstage musicians are a joy, soundtracking Cyrano’s lyrical prose and creating sound-effects to belittle others.
Inventive staging sees actors appear in the royal boxes, stalls, circle and upper circle. Making the 129 year old story feel fresh, immediate and exciting.
Susannah Fielding is radiant as Roxane, bringing warmth, wit and vulnerability to the role.
A masterclass in balancing comedy, romance and heartbreak.
Marvelous and magical
Unmissable
Stealing hearts as Christian, Levi Brown perfectly captures the charm and uncertainty of the young man hidden behind Cyrano's eloquence.
Tender beneath its swagger, terrific, a triumph.
Sold-out success is easy to understand.
Every scene is electric, enchanting, epic, exhilarating, exquisite.
Essential theatre. Don't miss it.
Cyrano plays at the Noel Coward Theatre until 5 September 2026