David Hunter and Caroline Kay to release The Space Between cast recording Aug 6, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Singer-songwriter and musical stars David Hunter and Caroline Kay created a new musical whilst in lockdown and having never met in person. They released the musical, The Space Between, online which received a flock of five-star reviews, and you can watch here. Now, the pair continue giving and boast just how resilient and talented the arts industry really is. Tomorrow will see Hunter and Kay release the cast recording!

The Space Between musical cast recording is out tomorrow! | Poster design by Rebecca Pitt

The Space Between – The Musical

The Space Between is a musical that was written by David Hunter (Waitress, Kinky Boots) and actor/singer-songwriter Caroline Kay all via WhatsApp messages and voice notes. They wrote, recorded, and filmed the 14-minute musical entirely in lockdown.

Lockdown inspired; the story follows a couple who communicate completely through technology aka Zoom/FaceTime/WhatsApp video calls. The Space Between was well-received by all throughout the industry and fans alike who revelled in both good news and a great musical.

The Space Between cast recording

Hunter and Kay were joined by Arranger Nick Barstow, Cellist Imogen Halsey and Producer Joe Davidson for Auburn Jam in the creation of the mini-musical.

The cast recording will be available to stream and download from tomorrow!