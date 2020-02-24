Dear Evan Hansen extends West End run Feb 24, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Tickets for Dear Evan Hansen have been in high demand since before tickets were even on sale, seeing theatre fans go into a frenzy when they were initially released. Since the show opened at the West End’s Noel Coward Theatre, the reception has been overwhelming, critics and audiences alike raving, making Dear Evan Hansen tickets even hotter. If you haven’t managed to see the show yet or are in desperate need to see the show again then today is going to be a good day and here’s why – the West End production of Dear Evan Hansen has been extended and will now be booking until 27 June 2020.

About Dear Evan Hansen

Dear Evan Hansen is one of the most popular musicals of our time, making huge waves in both Broadway and the West End, and having a huge online presence from its staggering Spotify streams to various videos on TikTok. The Broadway phenomenon won 6 prestigious Tony Awards for its Broadway production in 2017, including Best Musical. The musical transferred to the West End late 2019 and its success continues! What next for Dear Evan Hansen? Well, a West End extension that will see London tickets booking until 27 June! And no doubt plenty of awards to celebrate its first year at the Noel Coward Theatre!

What is Dear Evan Hansen about?

Evan Hansen has been assigned with a project from his therapist, it's simple really, he just needs to write himself a letter explaining why each day is going to be good… However, when a letter he writes ends up in the hands of Connor Murphy, his life changes in ways that he could have never imagined. His intentions are initially pure, as he fabricates a relationship with Connor in order to comfort the Murphy family. White lies have a way of leading to huge big tangled lies, spiralling Evan into a web he doesn’t see a way out of.

Dear Evan Hansen London cast

The lead role of Evan Hansen is played by Sam Tutty; and Marcus Harman (alternate Evan, cover Connor and Jared) and Alex Thomas-Smith (cover Evan and Jared). The cast also stars Lucy Anderson as Zoe Murphy, Rebecca McKinnis as Heidi (Evan’s mum), Doug Colling as Connor Murphy, Lauren Ward as Cynthia Murphy, Rupert Young as Larry Murphy, Jack Loxton as Jared and Nicole Raquel Dennis as Alana.

The West End Dear Evan Hansen cast is complete by Tricia Adele-Turner and Hannah Lindsey as cover Heidi and Cynthia, Courtney Stapleton and Natalie Kassanga as cover Zoe and Alana. The cast also features James Winter, Mark Peachey and Haydn Cox.

London Dear Evan Hansen tickets now booking until 27 June!

Don’t miss out on seeing this sensational new musical in its highly acclaimed West End-run starring Critics Circle Award winner Sam Tutty. Dear Evan Hansen tickets are now booking until 27 June 2020, extending the West End run by another month! Be quick to book yours before they’re all snapped up once again!

