Noel Coward Theatre
    Noel Coward Theatre

    this elegant theatre hosts musicals, Shakespeare, contemporary and classic dramas.

    Getting to the Noel Coward Theatre

    We recommend taking public transportation to the theatre. The nearest tube station is Leicester Square Station (Northern/Piccadilly Lines) although Covent Garden Station (Piccadilly Line) is also quite close. The theatre is serviced by bus lines 6, 9, 11, 13, 15, 23, 24, 29,87, 91, 139 and 176. If you are driving to the Noel Coward Theatre the nearest carparks are the Q-Park Chinatown and the NCP car park at St. Martin’s Lane.

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    • 18th February 2020 19:30 Today
      Dear Evan Hansen
    • 19th February 2020 14:30 Tomorrow
      Dear Evan Hansen
    • 19th February 2020 19:30 Tomorrow
      Dear Evan Hansen
    • 20th February 2020 14:30 Thursday
      Dear Evan Hansen
    • 20th February 2020 19:30 Thursday
      Dear Evan Hansen
    • 21st February 2020 19:30 Friday
      Dear Evan Hansen

