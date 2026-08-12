Death Note at the Barbican Review: A Killer Musical in Every Sense
Published on 12 August 2026
Summary
- Death Note review at the Barbican Theatre, exploring the world premiere of the thrilling manga-inspired musical.
- A visually spectacular production packed with inventive staging, dazzling video design and a brilliant score.
- Stephanie Zaharis, Grace Mouat and the whole cast shine in a gripping story that explores justice, morality and the temptation to play God.
I walked into Death Note: The Musical knowing almost nothing about the legendary manga phenomenon behind it. With more than 30 million copies sold worldwide, it's safe to say I was in the minority. Around me were fans kitted out in their Death Note merch, many of whom had already booked to see the show six or seven times during its six-week run. Their enthusiasm was impossible not to get swept up in, and it made discovering this world for the first time feel even more exciting. It's a thrilling, surprisingly thoughtful musical that constantly asks where justice ends and the temptation to play God begins.
When brilliant Tokyo student Light Yagami (Xander Pang) discovers a notebook capable of killing anyone whose name is written inside it, he convinces himself he's doing what the justice system cannot. As criminals begin dying in mysterious circumstances and violent crime rates plummet, the world's greatest detective, L (Colin Ryan), launches a relentless hunt for the man the public have christened their saviour; Kira. What follows is an exhilarating cat-and-mouse thriller, powered by a bucket load of genuinely brilliant songs.
Having previously played London as sold-out concert performances, this fully staged musical production proves the material was always destined for something bigger.
What struck me most was how director Stephen Whitson and designer Jon Bausor transform the entire show into one giant game. A huge square balcony hangs ominously above the action, with the Shinigami (the death gods) circling its edge like players gathered around a Monopoly board, gleefully moving humans around the squares below; it also kinda gave me Squid Games vibes. As new rules of the Death Note are revealed, it begins to feel a bit like Snakes and Ladders, chess and a video game rolled into one. Every new power comes at a cost. Every move has consequences. By the end, it isn't just the gods playing with humans, the humans are trying to outplay the gods.
The production never stops finding inventive theatrical language for that central idea. Revolving staging, towering cube-like sets that transform from detective offices into recording studios, dazzling video design by Akhila Krishnan and slick illusions by Paul Kieve create a world that feels fast-paced, modern and constantly in motion. The screens seamlessly shift from breaking news broadcasts and Tokyo cityscapes to scrolling social media reactions, making the story feel as though it's unfolding in real time.
The score is packed with soaring ballads, but it also constantly shifts gear. One moment we're deep in classroom debates about law and justice, the next we're dropped into a full-scale pop concert led by Stephanie Zaharis' magnetic Misa Amane. Her performance is a standout, making Misa every bit the pop sensation while letting her softer, more vulnerable side shine through. Grace Mouat is equally extraordinary as Rem, bringing unexpected emotion to a Shinigami whose warning that "love destroys us" becomes one of the show's emotional anchors. Telly Leung's apple-obsessed Ryuk is mischievous, magnetic and gloriously entertaining, viewing the chaos he helps unleash as little more than a game.
I wasn't expecting to leave the Barbican having accidentally debated ethics and morality for two hours, but here we are. Is Light delivering justice, or is he just a child serial killer with a superiority complex? If crime falls dramatically, do the ends justify the means? Death Note never pretends there's an easy answer, instead inviting the audience to think about it for themselves.
The Barbican's flagship summer musical has become synonymous with big, glossy revivals of classic titles, from Anything Goes and Kiss Me, Kate to Fiddler on the Roof and High Society. That's exactly why seeing Death Note take this year's late-summer slot feels so exciting. I hope plenty of the theatre's regular musical audience gives it a go, because it's proof that a brilliant night at the theatre doesn't have to fit the usual mould.
The world premiere of Death Note: The Musical is playing at the Barbican until 12 September. Book your tickets today.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.