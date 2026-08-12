Death Note at the Barbican Review: A Killer Musical in Every Sense

I walked into Death Note: The Musical knowing almost nothing about the legendary manga phenomenon behind it. With more than 30 million copies sold worldwide, it's safe to say I was in the minority. Around me were fans kitted out in their Death Note merch, many of whom had already booked to see the show six or seven times during its six-week run. Their enthusiasm was impossible not to get swept up in, and it made discovering this world for the first time feel even more exciting. It's a thrilling, surprisingly thoughtful musical that constantly asks where justice ends and the temptation to play God begins.

When brilliant Tokyo student Light Yagami (Xander Pang) discovers a notebook capable of killing anyone whose name is written inside it, he convinces himself he's doing what the justice system cannot. As criminals begin dying in mysterious circumstances and violent crime rates plummet, the world's greatest detective, L (Colin Ryan), launches a relentless hunt for the man the public have christened their saviour; Kira. What follows is an exhilarating cat-and-mouse thriller, powered by a bucket load of genuinely brilliant songs.

Having previously played London as sold-out concert performances, this fully staged musical production proves the material was always destined for something bigger.

What struck me most was how director Stephen Whitson and designer Jon Bausor transform the entire show into one giant game. A huge square balcony hangs ominously above the action, with the Shinigami (the death gods) circling its edge like players gathered around a Monopoly board, gleefully moving humans around the squares below; it also kinda gave me Squid Games vibes. As new rules of the Death Note are revealed, it begins to feel a bit like Snakes and Ladders, chess and a video game rolled into one. Every new power comes at a cost. Every move has consequences. By the end, it isn't just the gods playing with humans, the humans are trying to outplay the gods.