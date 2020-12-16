Disney delays release of the Everybody's Talking About Jamie film Dec 16, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Dec 20, 2020) The movie adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie will no longer be released in cinemas in late January/early February, it has been announced. Will the film end up being released on Disney+ just like the live-action remake of Mulan earlier this year?

Pictured: Max Harwood stars as Jamie New in the upcoming major motion picture. Photo © Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Everybody's Talking About Jamie film premiere delayed

Cinema is just as hard-hit by the pandemic as theatres are all across the globe. It has now been confirmed by Disney reps that their eagerly anticipated big-screen adaptation of the hit West End stage musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie has been postponed.

Jamie film suffers a similar fate as two other musical films

The news comes just as the films West Side Story and In the Heights have had their release dates moved up as well. The Jamie film will have to be rescheduled yet again after its opening date in cinemas was pencilled in both for February and earlier in October. As reported by Variety, Disney has now taken down its timetabled premiere.

In the Heights and West Side Story are now slated to open in the summer and winter of 2021. New dates for Everybody's Talking About Jamie have yet to be announced and it's unclear whether it will still premiere in cinemas in 2021 or if perhaps, maybe it will head to streaming platform Disney Plus.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie Apollo Theatre cast, crew, and premise

The stage musical of the same name has played in the West End for three years now and is inspired by Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, a documentary following the life of Jamie Campbell who wanted to attend his school prom dressed in drag. The musical had to abruptly halt its run at London's Apollo Theatre last night after the UK Government announced new tier restrictions for the London metropolitan area.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie is directed in the West End by Jonathan Butterell and features a book and lyrics by Tom McRae. The two creatives reunited to adapt the feature-length musical film of the same name. The musical has music by The Feeling's Dan Gillespie Sells, set and costume design by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Kate Prince, sound design by Paul Groothuis, lighting design by Lucy Carter, and video design by Luke Halls. The London creative team is completed by Theo Jamieson as musical supervisor, Richard Weeden as musical director, George Richmond-Scott as associate director, and Will Burton as casting director.

Who stars in Everybody's Talking About Jamie The Movie?

The film stars newcomer Max Harwood as Jamie New and is joined on screen by Richard E Grant as Hugo/Loco Chanel, Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedge, Sarah Lancashire as Margaret New, and Shobna Gulati as Ray, who reprises her role from the West End musical.

When will Everybody's Talking About Jamie return to the West End?

Everybody's Talking About Jamie is still running in London's West End and only has temporarily suspended its performances due to the Tier 3 restrictions. Tickets for the musical are still on sale and can be exchanged or refunded at no additional cost in the event a performance is confirmed to be cancelled. With the vaccines on the way, it is expected that 2021 will see the return of London theatre shows.