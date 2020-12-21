Don't miss these two hit West End Sonia Friedman productions now back on sale!

Sonia Friedman Productions' To Kill A Mockingbird and Leopoldstadt are now on back on sale at affordable prices!

The wait is over! Book Leopoldstadt and To Kill A Mockingbird tickets now!

After it was announced during the very first coronavirus lockdown that these two West End productions would be forced to reschedule their runs, the producers of Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt play and Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird have officially been confirmed to return with tickets now back on sale!

Double trouble! Both Leopoldstadt and To Kill A Mockingbird to make a long-awaited comeback!

Following the roll-out of the Pfizer vaccine that even Sir Ian McKellen has had the pleasure of taking, it is expected that the constant and unpredictable disruptions to London theatre will very soon be coming to an end. With that comes the return of the critically acclaimed Leopoldstadt and the star-studded premiere of To Kill A Mockingbird, headlined by Rhys Ifans (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1, The Amazing Spider-Man).

About Leopoldstadt The Tom Stoppard Play at the Wyndham's Theatre

Leopoldstadt is directed in London's West End by Patrick Marber and is an intimate yet epic piece set in 1900's Vienna when the Austrian capital was the most lively, cosmopolitan city in all of Europe, buzzing with talented artists and intellectual stimulation.

A tenth of the population at the time was Jewish, and they had been granted full civil rights a generation earlier by Austrian Emperor Franz Josef. As a result of this revolution in equality, hundreds of thousands fled from the Pale and the pogroms in the East, finding refuge in the crowded tenements of Vienna's old Jewish ghetto, Leopoldstadt.

The aptly titled play of the same name opened in London back on 12 February 2020 to rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. After being suspended for months, the show is now set to run at the Wyndham's Theatre from 12 June to 4 September 2021.



About To Kill A Mockingbird at the Gielgud Theatre

To Kill A Mockingbird is now set to run at London's Gielgud Theatre from 27 May 2021 until 6 November 2021. Having sold more than 45 million hard copies worldwide, Harper Lee's classic novel To Kill A Mockingbird is a compelling tale of racial prejudice and childhood innocence. 2020, when the show was due to open, would have marked the book's 60th anniversary since it was first published.

The Broadway production currently holds the records for the most successful play in Broadway history and played to an audience of 18,000 schoolchildren as part of a special Madison Square Garden performance in New York City.

Set in Alabama in 1934, To Kill A Mockingbird focuses on one of the most venerated characters in American literature: Atticus Finch, a small-town lawyer. The story's cast of characters includes his daughter Scout, brother Jem, housekeeper and caretaker Calpurnia, their friend Dill, their mysterious homebody neighbour Arthur "Boo" Radley, and other residents of Maycomb that are as colourful as they are wildly fascinating.

Don't miss the highly anticipated premiere of To Kill A Mockingbird at the Gielgud in summer 2021!