    Leopoldstadt Tickets at the Wyndham's Theatre, London

    Leopoldstadt

    Get your tickets for the World Premiere of Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt!

    Important information

    Child policy
    12+
    Running time
    2 hours 35 minutes (including interval)
    Content
    This production contains the use of herbal and electronic cigarettes
    Special notice
    As an advisory to adults who might bring young people. All persons under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to the accompanying adult. They may not sit on their own within the auditorium. If children do have separate seats you could be refused entry. All persons entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a ticket.

    Leopoldstadt Customer Reviews

    Susan

    12 March

    A wonderful play by the great Tom Stoppard, beautifully acted. I was fully engaged with the narrative from beginning to end. There were moments of humour but as the persecution of the Jewish family unfolded it was unbearably sad

    Vasya Stankova

    11 March

    I enjoyed how tge actors were playing a lot. They are true professionals. The trip through the ages was a very interesting approach to tell a story, a sad and truely touching story.

