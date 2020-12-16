Sir Ian McKellen gets his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Dec 16, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Dec 20, 2020) West End celebrity and film actor Ian McKellen, 81, has received his first vaccination against the novel coronavirus, it has been announced. The former X-Men and Lord of the Rings star posed on NHS's Twitter account today with a big thumbs up after receiving the jab. He has now joined thousands of UK citizens who have safely received their first COVID vaccine dose.

Photos of Ian McKellen released today. © NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland)

Original NHS Tweet : "I really hope that, as more people get vaccinated, we will move further along the path back to a more normal way of life." Sir @IanMcKellen joins the thousands of people who have now safely received the first dose of the #CovidVaccine . http:// nhs.uk/CovidVaccine



Ian McKellen gets his first anti-COVID shot

Frequent West End actor and Hollywood blockbuster movie star Ian McKellen has taken the first shot of a two-dose COVID vaccine. The UK was the first country in the world to authorise and begin administering the Pfizer vaccine. The roll-out began in early December with front-line workers, NHS employees, and the elderly the first to receive the initial batch.

McKellen was on the West End stage at the Noel Coward Theatre just a week or so ago when he appeared in The Comeback, which stars Ben Ashenden and Alex Owen. The Emily Burns-directed play was among the many shows forced to close due to London's stricter Tier 3 measures. McKellen will return to get his second Pfizer shot in a few weeks' time, after which he will be immune to the virus SARS-CoV-2 for some time. Though doctors still don't know for how long.

Ian McKellen: "You're doing your bit for society."

Ian McKellen spoke after receiving the vaccine: "It's a very special day, I feel euphoric.

"Anyone who has lived as long as I have is alive because they have had previous vaccinations, the take-up amongst the older generation will be 100 per cent - it ought to be - because you're having it not just for yourself but for people who you are close to - you're doing your bit for society.

"Of course, it's painless... it's convenient, and getting in touch and meeting NHS staff and saying thank you to them for how hard they've been working is a bonus, I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone."

