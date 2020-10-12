Drag Race's Courtney Act and Monét X Change to bring new show Death Drop to London's Garrick Theatre this December! Oct 12, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Have you heard the tea? Australian glamazon Courtney Act, best known for appearing on the sixth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, is set to sissy that walk to London's Garrick Theatre this December alongside All Stars season 4 winner Monét X Change! The West End has never been so draglicious as these two kitty girls gear up for a strictly limited run of Death Drop: A Dragatha Christie Murder-Mystery just in time for Christmas!

RuPaul's Drag Race superstars Courtney Act and Monét X Change bring their brand-new comedy Death Drop to London's West End in a historic first! The whodunnit will play a strictly limited season at the Garrick Theatre from 3 December 2020 until 17 January 2021. Tickets for Death Drop at the Garrick are now on sale, so get out that freaky money and head to the box office stat before all the good seats sashay away!



What is Death Drop: A Dragatha Christie Murder-Mystery about?

Courtney Act and Monét X Change lead a colourful cast of drag favourites in a hilarious murder mystery unlike any you've ever experienced before. The year is 1991 and a gaggle of gawjus guests gather on Tuck Island for a fabulous soirée like no other! But after the outlandish guests share their controversial pasts, their little kiki does little to calm all their nerves and soon it becomes every queen for herself!

With tension rising, a series of feisty fingerpointing and savage suspicions begin. Drag queens seemingly "drop dead" one by one, giving a whole new, literal meaning to "lip sync for your life." This ridiculous, raucous, rampant romp of a show will have you on the edge of your seat right up until the big, wig-snatching reveal of who-done-did-it!

The show Death Drop is written by Holly Stars and is based on an idea by Christopher D. Clegg.

She done already done had herses! With more twists and turns than a cringeworthy snatch game, Death Drop is bound to have you bursting at the seams with laughter from start to finish! The library is open now, so don't let the booking frenzy "read you"! Hurry and grab your London Death Drop tickets today to secure the best seats at the Garrick Theatre at the best prices whilst availability lasts!