Ain’t Nobody going to want to miss I’m Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical - Review
Published on 5 August 2026
Summary
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Alexandra Burke shines as Chaka Khan in a powerful jukebox musical that blends iconic hits with theatrical storytelling, supported by standout performances from a talented ensemble portraying music legends.
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The production captures Chaka Khan’s extraordinary life, exploring her career, personal struggles and activism through dynamic choreography, a striking set and concert-style live performances.
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A must-see for Chaka Khan fans, I'm Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical is a vibrant, emotional celebration of her legacy, running at the Troubadour Wembley Park until 27 September 2026.
I’m Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical has landed in London at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, which has had an impressive glittering disco makeover for the occasion.
Alexandra Burke is Chaka Khan in this powerful new musical, following the extraordinary life of Chaka Khan along with the hits you know and love. Including ‘Ain’t Nobody,’ ‘I Feel For You,’ ‘Tell Me Something Good’ and ‘Higher Love.’ Along with some additional song surprises, like Christine Aguilera's ‘Beautiful’ and ‘I Put A Spell On You’ sung by other characters in the story to aid the storytelling.
As Khan’s life was so intertwined with other larger than life music legends from the likes of Prince, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston and many more, I applaud the cast’s ability to double-up on these big names and deliver at times humorous impersonations. Miles Anthony Daley’s Prince is definitely a performance to look out for, as well as the bewitching voice of Sophie Earl as Khan’s close friend Joni Mitchell.
It may seem intimidating to portray such big names, but the cast took it in their stride with such talent and unique voices that silenced an auditorium. Another stand out performer is Ashley Stroud, a powerhouse unforgettable voice. Though she is an acclaimed cabaret singer, I hope to see her in more West End productions soon!
Chaka Khan, now 73 years old, has lived life to the fullest with ups and downs and a lot of history to pack into one show. Including family strife, drug addiction, activism, multiple toxic husbands, children and of course, an incredible musical career. This meant the creative team explored different opportunities to tell the tale, with stunning choreography, a strong set and integrating live performance that felt like a concert brought to the theatrical stage.
Chaka Khan fans, head to Wembley to see I’m Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical for a wild ride, and an even wilder life. Playing at the Wembley Park Troubadour Theatre for a strictly limited run until 27 September 2026.