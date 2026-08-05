Ain’t Nobody going to want to miss I’m Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical - Review

A must-see for Chaka Khan fans , I'm Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical is a vibrant, emotional celebration of her legacy, running at the Troubadour Wembley Park until 27 September 2026.

I’m Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical has landed in London at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, which has had an impressive glittering disco makeover for the occasion.

Alexandra Burke is Chaka Khan in this powerful new musical, following the extraordinary life of Chaka Khan along with the hits you know and love. Including ‘Ain’t Nobody,’ ‘I Feel For You,’ ‘Tell Me Something Good’ and ‘Higher Love.’ Along with some additional song surprises, like Christine Aguilera's ‘Beautiful’ and ‘I Put A Spell On You’ sung by other characters in the story to aid the storytelling.

As Khan’s life was so intertwined with other larger than life music legends from the likes of Prince, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston and many more, I applaud the cast’s ability to double-up on these big names and deliver at times humorous impersonations. Miles Anthony Daley’s Prince is definitely a performance to look out for, as well as the bewitching voice of Sophie Earl as Khan’s close friend Joni Mitchell.