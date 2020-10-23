Everybody’s Talking About JAMIE reopens in the West End! Oct 23, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The West End is opening up slowly but surely, due to Nimax Theatres working hard to make it possible! It’s time for this work of art to return to London’s Apollo Theatre from 28 November! Musical theatre is coming out of the darkness and back into the spotlight. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie tickets are on sale now for its reopening.

The hit musical for today and multi WhatsOnStage Awards winner Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will reopen from 28 November at the West End’s Apollo Theatre, which has been adapted to be COVID-compliant and secure. 2020 is definitely in need of some fabulousness and Jamie New is guaranteed to provide it in bucket loads.

What is Everybody’s Talking About Jamie about?

Inspired by a true story, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie follows the story of a sixteen-year-old boy who lives in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t fit in at school but despite his fears, he’s happy to stand out. Supported by his mum and friends, Jamie sets out on his path to being a sensation. Jamie overcomes prejudice and beats the bullies; and all in six-inch stilettos.

How will the Apollo Theatre follow Covid-19 safety regulations?

Capacity at the venue has been reduced in order to comply with COVID-19 Secure guidelines for social distancing plus robust risk mitigation. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing, and deep cleaning and sanitation of the theatre. There will also be online venue check-in! You will be contacted by the venue 48 hours before the performance with instructions on how to check-in and retrieve your e-ticket.

Tickets for Everybody's Talking About Jamie West End reopening are on sale now.