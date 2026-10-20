Everything you need to know about Legally Blonde
Published on 20 October 2026
Summary
- Return to the West End: Legally Blonde the Musical plays at the London Coliseum for a strictly limited run from 22 March to 22 May 2027, with tickets from £20 already on sale.
- Story and cast: The musical follows Elle Woods chasing her ex to Harvard Law School, and Amber Davies returns as Elle; she's off on several Monday dates in April and May 2027.
- Origins and details: It's adapted from the 2001 film and Amanda Brown's novel, runs about 2 hours 20 minutes, is suitable for ages 8+, and features songs like "Ohmigod You Guys" and "Bend and Snap."
Ohmigod, you guys! Legally Blonde is back in London’s West End after more than 15 years and we couldn’t be more excited. Here’s everything you need to know about the hit musical adaptation before it returns in 2027.
When is Legally Blonde coming to the West End?
Legally Blonde The Musical is coming to the West End’s London Coliseum for a strictly limited run from 22 March - 22 May 2027.
What is Legally Blonde about?
The story follows Elle Woods, a sorority girl with the perfect life - her wardrobe, her hair, her pampered pooch and boyfriend - that is until Warner breaks up with her before heading to Harvard Law School.
Chasing the dream she thought she had, Elle decides to follow him to Harvard, determined to win him back and prove a point. Only to discover, despite her love for pink and all things glamour, she doesn’t need to change her exterior to succeed in the competitive field of law.
Who is Elle Woods?
Who is Elle Woods? And was she based on a real person? Legally Blonde was originally a book by Amanda Brown, who loosely based the story upon her own personal experiences when she attended Stanford Law School. As a lover of fashion, she felt out of place amongst her traditional classmates. Amanda did in fact write her original manuscript on pink paper with a pink fluffy pen.
Elle Woods is the lead character of Legally Blonde, she is a bubbly sorority girl but there is more than meets the eye, beneath everything pink. She is an incredibly intelligent character, who just thinks a little bit outside of the box!
**Is the Legally Blonde Musical based on the film? **
Yes, Legally Blonde the Musical is based on the 2001 hit film starring Reese Witherspoon. The on stage musical adaptation debuted originally in San Francisco, before moving to Broadway in 2007. The West End production opened in 2010 at the Savoy Theatre.
Is Legally Blonde on West End the same production as the UK Tour?
Yes, the West End run of Legally Blonde is the same production that embarked on its UK and Ireland tour last year, with Amber Davies returning to the lead role as Elle Woods.
Who created the musical?
The music and lyrics of Legally Blonde were written by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin with a book by Heather Hach. Legally Blonde is also based on Amanda Brown’s 2001 novel, which then went on to become the hit film.
Legally Blonde FAQs
Where will Legally Blonde play in London?
Legally Blonde the Musical will play at the London Coliseum in the heart of the West End.
When will Legally Blonde play in London?
Legally Blonde the Musical is on for a strictly limited run, from 22nd March to 22nd May 2027.
**Who will star in Legally Blonde? **
Amber Davies (The Great Gatsby) is set to return as the lead role of Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde West End transfer.
When can I buy tickets to Legally Blonde in London?
Tickets are on-sale now for Legally Blonde, get your official London tickets here.
How long is Legally Blonde the Musical?
Legally Blonde The Musical is 2 hours and 20 minutes long, including an interval.
What age is Legally Blonde suitable for?
Legally Blonde is suited for ages 8+.
What songs are in Legally Blonde the Musical?
Legally Blonde The Musical includes ‘Ohmigod You Guys,’ ‘Chip on My Shoulder,’ ‘Bend and Snap,’ ‘Legally Blonde,’ and more.
Is Legally Blonde suitable for children?
Legally Blonde The Musical is suitable for children ages 8 and above. The production features adult themes and some mild adult language.
Is Legally Blonde based on a true story?
Legally Blonde is loosely based on a true story from the experiences of the author Amanda Brown, who attended Stanford Law School. As a lover of fashion, she felt out of place amongst her traditional classmates. Amanda did in fact write her original manuscript on pink paper with a pink fluffy pen.
Where is the London Coliseum?
The London Coliseum is located in the heart of London’s West End, on 33 St Martin’s Lane, WC2N 4ES. The closest tube station is Leicester Square, a short 3 minute walk away. And the closest national rail station is Charing Cross, also a 3 minute walk away.
How much are Legally Blonde tickets?
Legally Blonde The Musical tickets are priced from £20 and above. With the highest ticket price at £232 in the center part of the circle for the best guaranteed view.
Is Amber Davies playing Elle Woods in every performance?
Amber Davies does not play Elle Woods in every performance of Legally Blonde The Musical. She is scheduled to not be performing on the following dates:
Wednesday 7th April, 7:30pm
Monday 12th April, 7:30pm
Monday 19 April, 7:30pm
Monday 26 April, 7:30pm
Monday 3 May, 7:30pm
Monday 10 May, 7:30pm
Is Legally Blonde The Musical the same as the 2001 film?
Legally Blonde The Musical is adapted from the popular 2001 film starring Reese Witherspoon. The musical adds original songs and is adapted for the stage, but the story remains the same.
When did Legally Blonde last play in the West End?
Legally Blonde The Musical last played in the West End from December 2009 to its final performance on 7th April 2012 at the Savoy Theatre. Legally Blonde did run at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre for the venue’s 90th anniversary season from May to July 2022.
Is Legally Blonde coming to London in 2027?
Legally Blonde The Musical is coming to London from 22 March - 22 May 2027 for a strictly limited run at the London Coliseum.
Are there discounts available for Legally Blonde tickets?
Yes, there are various discounts and concession tickets available, whether this is a group or 8+ or 20+ or if you’re a teacher looking for your next school trip. You may find some promotions come around on our website.