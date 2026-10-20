Everything you need to know about Legally Blonde

Ohmigod, you guys! Legally Blonde is back in London’s West End after more than 15 years and we couldn’t be more excited. Here’s everything you need to know about the hit musical adaptation before it returns in 2027.

When is Legally Blonde coming to the West End?

Legally Blonde The Musical is coming to the West End’s London Coliseum for a strictly limited run from 22 March - 22 May 2027.

What is Legally Blonde about?

The story follows Elle Woods, a sorority girl with the perfect life - her wardrobe, her hair, her pampered pooch and boyfriend - that is until Warner breaks up with her before heading to Harvard Law School.

Chasing the dream she thought she had, Elle decides to follow him to Harvard, determined to win him back and prove a point. Only to discover, despite her love for pink and all things glamour, she doesn’t need to change her exterior to succeed in the competitive field of law.

Who is Elle Woods?

Who is Elle Woods? And was she based on a real person? Legally Blonde was originally a book by Amanda Brown, who loosely based the story upon her own personal experiences when she attended Stanford Law School. As a lover of fashion, she felt out of place amongst her traditional classmates. Amanda did in fact write her original manuscript on pink paper with a pink fluffy pen.

Elle Woods is the lead character of Legally Blonde, she is a bubbly sorority girl but there is more than meets the eye, beneath everything pink. She is an incredibly intelligent character, who just thinks a little bit outside of the box!

**Is the Legally Blonde Musical based on the film? **

Yes, Legally Blonde the Musical is based on the 2001 hit film starring Reese Witherspoon. The on stage musical adaptation debuted originally in San Francisco, before moving to Broadway in 2007. The West End production opened in 2010 at the Savoy Theatre.

Is Legally Blonde on West End the same production as the UK Tour?

Yes, the West End run of Legally Blonde is the same production that embarked on its UK and Ireland tour last year, with Amber Davies returning to the lead role as Elle Woods.

Who created the musical?

The music and lyrics of Legally Blonde were written by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin with a book by Heather Hach. Legally Blonde is also based on Amanda Brown’s 2001 novel, which then went on to become the hit film.