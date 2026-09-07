Everything You Need to Know about The Standard of Living

The play runs at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket from 21 September to 12 December 2026 , with tickets available online.

Rory Kinnear , Natalia Osipova and Thomas Flynn star as Keynes, Lydia Lopokova and Duncan Grant, bringing the Bloomsbury Group and its radical ideas to life.

The Standard of Living is a bold new play by James Graham , exploring art, love, wealth and power through the life of economist John Maynard Keynes.

As markets crash, old systems begin to collapse, Keynes must confront a personal and political question: what is a good life, and what should society value above all else?

Keynes, a key figure in the Bloomsbury Group, an influential and radical collective of writers, artists and thinkers, with all the same mission - to live differently. Within this community, celebrated Russian ballerina and a fringe member of society, Lydia Lopokova becomes a key romantic part of Keynes life.

Set during an economic collapse, John Maynard Keynes, a radical economist hopes to reshape Britain’s financial system post First World War. The country is experience a cultural upheaval, with grief, yet hope - searching for the meaning of a life well lived.

The Standard of Living is a new play about art, love and human connection and whether the world is too bound to wealth and power to change.

The world premiere of The Standard of Living is coming to the West End for a strictly limited run from 21 September to 12 December at the Theatre Royal Haymarket . The play is written by James Graham and stars Rory Kinnear , Natalia Osipova and Thomas Flynn . We’re here to tell you everything we know so far about this highly anticipated bold new play.

Who wrote The Standard of Living?

The Standard of Living is written by British multi-award winning playwright and screenwriter, James Graham. His first major play, This House, commissioned by the Royal National Theatre was Olivier nominated in 2016 for Best New Play, and went on to a West End transfer and national tour.

What shows has James Graham written?

James Graham is known for writing some notable musical productions, oene about the life of Tammy Faye Messner, along with Elton John and Jake Shears writing the music. Tammy Faye went on to win two Olivier awards, and was nominated for two others. James Graham also wrote the book for Broadway musical, Finding Neverland.

His plays are well known, with Dear England (2023) at the National Theatre, following the steps of the England football team manager, Gareth Southgate. Dear England was a big success, transferring to the West End, followed by a UK tour as well as a BBC TV series.

Another notable production was Punch (2024), based on the true story and non-fiction book Right From Wrong by Jacob Dunne. Telling the story of Dunne’s arrest for manslaughter due a single punch that led to a man’s death.

Who is in The Standard of Living?

Rory Kinnear stars as John Maynard Keynes, Kinnear is an Olivier Award winning actor, for his roles in The Man of Mode and his portrayal of Iago in Othello, both at the National Theatre. Rory Kinnear is known for his role as Bill Tanner in four James Bond films alongside Daniel Craig: Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015) and No Time To Die (2021).

Natalia Osipova will be stepping into the role of Lydia Lopokova, fittingly Osipova is a Russian ballerina herself and currently a principal ballerina with The Royal Ballet in London, and has been with the company since 2013.

Thomas Flynn will portray Keynes’ lover, Duncan Grant who was a Scottish painter and designer, another member of the Bloomsbury Group. Flynn has been seen in Season 2 of Bridgerton and Red, White & Royal Blue.

What did John Maynard Keynes believe?

Keynes revolutionised economic theory, founding modern macroeconomics (the study of behaviour, performance and the structure of an economy on a large scale). He believed the total spending in an economy has more value than the supply of goods, markets do not fix themselves quickly, and therefore governments should step in during recessions and to face levels of high unemployment. Spending is essential to create jobs and boost demand, eve if that cash comes from elsewhere.

The Standard of Living FAQs

When can I see The Standard of Living?

You can see The Standard of Living from the 21st September until 12th December 2026.

Where can I see The Standard of Living?

You can see The Standard of Living in the heart of London’s West End, at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Who stars in The Standard of Living?

Rory Kinnear stars as the lead role of John Maynard Keynes, alongside Natalie Osipova and Thomas Flynn.

**Where can I buy tickets to The Standard of Living? **

You can buy tickets from our webpage, check out availability and The Standard of Living tickets here.