Everything You Need to Know about Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Published on 6 August 2026
Summary
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Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? follows George and Martha as an evening with younger couple Nick and Honey descends into ruthless mind games and shocking revelations.
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The new West End production stars Gillian Anderson and Billy Crudup, with Phoebe Horn and Josh Dylan, running at @sohoplace from 21 September–19 December 2026.
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First premiering in 1962, Edward Albee’s classic explores marriage, illusion and emotional conflict, and remains one of modern theatre’s most celebrated plays.
**What is Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? about? **
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is a new production of a play by Edward Albee. The show follows a sociable evening of after party drinks between two married couples - Martha and George, and a younger couple Nick and Honey.
With the flowing alcohol, Martha and George let the mask slip, giving Nick and Honey a taste of their toxic mind games, until eventually the evening reaches a climax with devastating truth telling.
What happens in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Skip over this part if you want to avoid spoilers!
The play is split into three parts; ‘Fun and Games,’ ‘Walpurgisnacht’ and the final act, ‘The Exorcism.’
In Act 1: Fun and Games, the night continues at George and Martha’s place, after they leave a college faculty party. George works as a professor of history, and Martha is the daughter to the president of the college. She reveals she has invited a couple she met to come round for after-party drinks. As the drink flows, so does the verbal abuse, making it increasingly uncomfortable for Nick and Honey. Martha shares embarrassing stories about George, spurring him on to fire a rifle at Martha, instead a chinese parasol pops out of the gun, further increasing the embarrassment.
Act 2 is called ‘Walpurgisnacht’ which is the name of a witches' annual meeting. Nick and George talk alone, about their wives. They share stories of hysterical pregnancies, accidental deaths, and old friends sent to asylums. Honey puts on some music, whilst George refuses to dance - Martha dances with Nick to taunt her husband and tells the story of George’s failed book. Again, George attacks Martha and Nick separates them. George then turns to playing a game called ‘Get the Guests,’ where he vaguely retells the story Nick told him about Honey’s hysterical pregnancy and how she used this to trap Nick into marriage. When Honey leaves the room, Martha seduces Nick to make George jealous, who seems unphased. She claims she will have sex with him if he does not stop her. George is unmoved, which pushes Martha to go upstairs with Nick; which does eventually enrage him.
The final act is named ‘The Exorcism,’ where more is revealed of the evening through twisted metaphors about the moon being up or down. It is suggested Nick was too drunk to have sex with Martha. They play a final so-called game, called ‘Bringing Up Baby’ where Martha and George blame each other for creating distance between their son and them. George then reveals the doorbell earlier was a telegram informing them that their son was dead, killed in a car crash. Martha is distraught. But the couple slowly realise the fictional son is a game between the couple, one they have played since discovering they were infertile. George decided to ‘kill’ their fictional son, as Martha broke the single rule of the game; not to mention their ‘son’ to anyone else.
Who’s in the new production of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? stars Emmy and Tony Award winner Billy Grudip (Almost Famous, The Morning Show, The Elephant Man) as George. Alongside Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner, Gillian Anderson (The Crown, Sex Education, A Streetcar Named Desire). Anderson will star as Martha.
Who else is in the cast of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, West End?
Phoebe Horn (theatre credits include Tom Stoppard’s Rock ‘N’ Roll, National Theatre’s Much Ado About Nothing) will play Honey. Alongside Josh Dylan, who you might recognise as young Bill Anderson in Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again. He then went on to work in leading roles in acclaimed series, The End of the F**king World and Noughts + Crosses.
The History of the play, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
The first premiere of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? was originally opened on Broadway in 1962 at the Billy Rose Theatre. Since then it has also been made into a film in 1966, starring Elizabeth Taylor (who then won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Martha) and Richard Burton as George.
Who wrote Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
The writer of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is Edward Albee, an American playwright also known for The Zoo Story (1959) and The Sandbox (1959). It is said his work reflects the Americanization of the Theatre of the Absurd, of which Beckett was an expert with plays like Waiting for Godot, playing with ideas of existentialism which came after the war. As you’ll see in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? His plays explored the psychology of maturing, marriage and sexual relationships.
When was the last West End revival of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
The last West End revival was in 2017 at the Harold Pinter Theatre, starring Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Harry Potter, Downton Abbey) and Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones, Suits) as Martha and George.
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? FAQs
When can I see Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
The new production will be running for a strictly limited season from 21st September until 19 December 2026.
Where can I see Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf in London?
You can see Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? in London’s @sohoplace.
Who stars in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Gillian Anderson and Billy Grudip star as the married couple, Martha and George.
**How long is the show? **
The show is approximately 3 hours.
Where can I buy Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? tickets?
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