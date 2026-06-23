Everything You Need to Know About Death Note: The Musical

Little does he know, there’s a second Death Note sent to the human world, to Misa Amane who trades half of her life to another shinigami (a divine being who invites humans towards death) named Rem, to possess the power to reveal the name of any face she sees. Something that can help Light find the mysterious L, who taunts him…

Light seizes the opportunity found before him, by using his new found powerful notebook to target high-profile criminals. A detective named L hunts Light, and manipulates him into killing a decoy. Taunted by L, Light vows to kill him and find out his name.

A talented, intelligent high school student in Japan named Light Yagami finds a mysterious black notebook with peculiar rules inside. What we discover to be the ‘Death Note’ has a set of rules inside that can lead to ending someone’s life within seconds of writing their name in this book, as long as the writer knows the target’s true name and face.

The world premiere of Death Note: The Musical is coming to London for a strictly limited 6-week run at the Barbican , from 30 July to 12 September. Here’s your Death Note guide to everything you need to know about the musical adaptation of the manga phenomenon.

Who Wrote Death Note?

The Death Note manga series was written by Tsugumi Ohba from 2003 - 2006, alongside illustrator Takeshi Obata. The manga series then became a popular anime series from 2006-2007.

Where is Death Note The Musical showing?

Death Note The Musical will have its world premiere at the Barbican in London.

An 8 minute walk from Farringdon station (national rail services, Elizabeth Line), or 11 minute walk from Liverpool Street (National rail services, Elizabeth, Circle, District lines).

Via tube the theatre is easily walkable from Barbican station (Hammersmith & City, Metropolitan, Circle lines), Moorgate, 7 minute walk (Hammersmith & City, Metropolitan, Circle, Northern lines, Elizabeth Line), and St Paul’s (Central line).

Who is in the cast of Death Note The Musical?

The main protagonist, Light Yagami is played by Xander Pang (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical), Colin Ryan plays the mysterious villain L (RSC’s Hamlet, Shakespeare in Love, National Theatre’s My Brilliant Friend) and Stephanie Zaharis as Misa.

Along with the Shinigami’s, Ryuk played by Telly Leung (Glee, Aladdin at The New Amsterdam, RENT at The Hollywood Bowl, Wicked at James Nederlander Theatre) and Rem is played by Grace Mouat (Karen in Mean Girls West End, The Great British Bake Off The Musical West End, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s Legally Blonde).

How long is the show?

The show is 2 hours and 20 minutes long, including the length of the interval.

Is Death Note The Musical suitable for children?

Death Note The Musical is suitable for ages 12+. Please note children under the age of 5 will not be admitted into the theatre.

Is Death Note performed in English?

Although originally written in Japanese, the stage production of Death Note: The Musical is performed in English.

Is Death Note: The Musical based on the anime or manga?

The musical is based on the original manga series by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, which then inspired the globally popular anime series, and then became a live action in multiple adaptations.

Do I need to have read or watched Death Note before seeing the musical?

Not at all! This production welcomes anyone from newcomers to hard core fans. The story will be easy to follow, and is guaranteed to be gripping from start to finish in this new musical adaptation.

Is Death Note: The Musical scary?

Death Note is not a horror production but can contain themes but might be scary for our younger audience members. The storyline is more of a psychological thriller focusing on themes of morality, justice, power and death, of course.

Who wrote the music for Death Note: The Musical?

The book was written by Ivan Menchell, who was Emmy-nominated book writer for Bonnie and Clyde the Musical (2024) where Menchell worked with composer Frank Wildhorn, who will also be composing for Death Note The Musical. Wildhorn is also known for his work on the Broadway musical Jekyll & Hyde, as well as Whitney Houston’s Where Do Broken Hearts Go. The lyrics have been written by the Tony-nominated lyricist and composer, Jack Murphy.

There is already a lot of buzz around Death Note The Musical, so book in your tickets to see this strictly limited run at the Barbican this Summer.