FAQ: & Juliet musical extends its West End run, here's all you need to know Apr 9, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Amidst widespread UK theatre closures due to coronavirus, many shows have either rescheduled their runs or extended their booking periods. The West End's hit Max Martin musical & Juliet has done the latter. Here's everything you need to know about this spectacular musical theatre sensation, which is one of the many London shows that will go on once the pandemic is over or deemed safe.

& Juliet is currently booking until 30 January 2021 in an open-ended run that could extend.

& Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre lasts about 2 hours and 30 minutes including an interval. The show's duration means that matinee shows will finish at about 5pm whilst in the evening & Juliet finished at around 10pm.

& Juliet is a hypothetical 'what-if- musical of Shakespearean proportions. What happened if Juliet Capulet never picked up the bloody dagger? What if she simply left Romeo and got a life? Backed by the greatest hits from Max Martin's discography, including Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time" and Backstreet Boys' "Larger Than Life", & Juliet is "her musical." Join Juliet as she and her girlfriends go out for a night on the town in the city of lights!

The original & Juliet musical cast at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London stars Miriam Teak-Lee as Juliet Capulet, Cassidy Janson as Anne, Oliver Tompsett as Shakespeare, David Bedella as Lance, Arun Blair-Mangat as May, Jordan Luke Gage as Romeo, Tim Mahendran as Francois, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse, Jocasta Almgill as Lady Capulet / Nell, Josh Baker as Thomas / Assistant Dance Captain, Ivan De Freitas as Lord Capulet / Sly, Rhian Duncan as Imogen, Danielle Fiamanya as Lucy, Kieran Lai as Kempe, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen as Gregory, Jaye Marshall as Margaret / Dance Captain, Grace Mouat as Judith, Antoine Murray-Straughan as Augustine, Billy Nevers as Cuthbert, Kerri Norville as Susanna, Christopher Parkinson as Fletcher, Dillon Scott-Lewis as Richard, Kirstie Skivington as Eleanor, Alex Tranter as Henry, and Sophie Usher as Gwynne.

Officially verified tickets for & Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London are available through London Theatre Direct at affordable prices beginning at £25 and up. Try our interactive Shaftesbury Theatre seating plan to secure the best seats. The intuitive seating map takes the guesswork out for you and will help you make informed decisions when it comes to restricted views and price bands.

& Juliet The Musical has no strict child policy but the show is recommended for ages 6 and up. Parents should be advised that the show contains some mild adult themes and language.

The & Juliet Max Martin jukebox musical includes such modern pop classics as "Larger than Life" (Backstreet Boys), "I Want It That Way" (Backstreet Boys), "...Baby One More Time" (Britney Spears), "Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely" (Backstreet Boys), "Domino" (Jessie J), "Show Me Love" (Robyn), "Blow" (Ke$ha), "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman" (Britney Spears), "Overprotected" (Britney Spears), "Confident" (Demi Lovato), "Teenage Dream" (Katy Perry), "Break Free" (Ariana Grande), "Oops!... I Did It Again" (Britney Spears), "I Kissed a Girl" (Katy Perry), "It's My Life" (Bon Jovi), "Love Me Like You Do" (Ellie Goulding), "Since U Been Gone" (Kelly Clarkson), "Whataya Want From Me" (Adam Lambert), "One More Try" (Jessie J), "Problem" (Ariana Grande and Iggy Azalea), "Can't Feel My Face" (The Weeknd), "That's the Way It Is" (Celine Dion), "Everybody" (Backstreet's Back), "As Long as You Love Me" (Backstreet Boys), "It's Gonna Be Me" (NSYNC), "Shape of My Heart" (Backstreet Boys), "Stronger" (Britney Spears), "Fuckin' Perfect" (Pink), "Roar" (Katy Perry), and "Can't Stop the Feeling" (Justin Timberlake).

& Juliet features music and lyrics by Max Martin and various artists plus a book by David West Read. It is based on the original play Romeo & Juliet by William Shakespeare and serves as an unofficial sequel to the tale.

& Juliet: Her Musical has been nominated for 13 WhatsOnStage Awards of which it won six for Best Actress in a Musical (Miriam-Teak Lee), Best Costume Design (Paloma Young), Best Graphic Design (Dewynters), Best Lighting Design (Howard Hudson), Best Set Design (Soutra Gilmour), and Best Video Design (Andrzej Goulding). The musical has also received four Mousetrap Award nominations and was recently nominated for a total of nine Laurence Olivier Awards, including the 2020 nomination for Best New Musical.

And Juliet The Musical is now showing at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London's West End.

The & Juliet original cast recording (OCR) was released on 22 November 2019 and is available on all streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. 🎶

& Juliet is directed in the West End by Luke Sheppard, who is also perhaps best known for directing the three-time Olivier Award-winning musical In the Heights, the WhatsOnStage Award-winning show Spring Awakening, the UK Theatre Award-winning production of Billionaire Boy, and The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4. Choreography for & Juliet is directed by Jennifer Weber.

"I got the eye of the tiger, a fighter / Dancing through the fire / 'Cause I am a champion, and you're gonna hear me roar"

"I don't care who you are / Where you're from / What you did / As long as you love me"

"I only want to die alive / Never by the hands of a broken heart / I don't wanna hear you lie tonight / Now that I've become who I really am"

"You had your chance, you blew it / Out of sight, out of mind / Shut your mouth, I just can't take it / Again, and again, and again, and again"

"But now I'm / Stronger than yesterday / Now it's nothing but my way / My loneliness ain't killing me no more"

The new & Juliet musical has received overwhelmingly positive reviews. In a review from The Guardian entitled "the bard goes bubblegum", the show was said to "pack a lot of fun into its sharp, witty story of self-discovery." In her review of & Juliet for London Theatre Direct entitled "Why & Juliet is worth the hype," Jade Ali proclaimed, "Not only did I feel like I was about to burst with joy but glancing around I could see huge smiles shining from everyone in the audience."

If you booked a performance to & Juliet from 16 March when the mass theatre closures due to COVID-19 were announced until 31 May 2020, you are entitled to either your choice of a full refund or an exchange to a later date free of charge. All refunds will be automatically processed and there is no need for you to contact your point of sale unless you wish to exchange your tickets.