What shows will continue to run after COVID-19?

Theatres may currently be closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but that doesn't mean all our favourite shows aren't on our minds whilst we're staying at home. Thankfully, many West End productions will still be running, so you can be sure there'll be plenty of time to catch them once all is well and safe. Below is a roundup of some of the shows that have extended/will still be around.

& Juliet, Come From Away and Dear Evan Hansen amongst shows that will continue after COVID-19

& Juliet

The Shakespearean pop sensation that turned the West End pink, has extended at the Shaftesbury Theatre. So, you can still be there to see Juliet get a life and have a much-needed night of intoxicating joy.



Come From Away

September 11, 2001. 38 unexpected planes. 7000 passengers. 1 small community. Come From Away is an uplifting tale of what happened in Gander, Newfoundland following the 9/11 disaster. This incredible musical will still be showing at the West End's Phoenix Theatre once this period passes!



Dear Evan Hansen

Dear fans of Dear Evan Hansen, today is a good day and here’s why: West End Dear Evan Hansen will continue to run when theatres reopen. You will be able to see this remarkable musical again and you will be found.



Les Misérables

Revolution will be in the air once again and whilst you’re dreaming a dream of being at the Sondheim Theatre, know there’ll one day more and then some to see the West End’s Les Misérables. The musical that has been running for over 30 years will go on!



Magic Goes Wrong

Mischief Theatre has been keeping the West End laughing since they opened at the Duchess Theatre with The Play That Goes Wrong in 2014. Their new creation Magic Goes Wrong at the Vaudeville Theatre is a hilarious magic meets mayhem fiasco that will have you in pleats of laughter and you'll still be able to catch it when theatres reopen.



Magic Mike Live

Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Live has had things pretty steamy in London since it arrived and if you’re wanting to treat yourself after all of this is over, then you’re in luck because the show will open up again.



Mamma Mia

Utterly feel good, an ABBA soundtrack and set on a Greek Island that’s as close to paradise as it gets… yeah, we could all use Mamma Mia in our life right now. Thankfully, this West End staple, whilst not performing at the moment, will still be around for time to come.



The Book of Mormon

It’s equally naughty as it is downright hilarious. A huge success that has raked in the awards and is still the hottest ticket in the West End. It could only be The Book of Mormon and you can be sure it’ll be there to welcome you back once the West End turns the lights back on.



The Great Gatsby

The roaring 20s on our end may not be as swinging as we hoped, but as soon as the theatre opens again, you can escape into the immersive experience that is The Great Gatsby. Flapper dresses, flowing cocktails and fabulous dancing; you’ll be in for a fun night at the best party in town.



The Lion King

Be transported to a world bursting of colour, accompanied by masterful puppetry, dazzling costumes and a stunning soundtrack. The Lion King will continue to entertain us once it's safe to do so, so you can be reassured you can go along on Simba’s epic adventure and enjoy this worldwide family favourite.



The Mousetrap

Agatha Christie’s classic is the world’s longest-running play and has been running in London for 68 years! Whilst, sadly, it may be closed, for now, it will be back and you can look forward to being thrilled by this brilliant, suspense-filled play.



Wicked

The smash-hit musical phenomenon is a story of profound friendship between Glinda and Elphaba as they venture towards fulfilling their destinies. You will defy gravity once again as this beloved show isn’t going anywhere.

The West End is closed and whilst it’s saddening, it's best that everyone is safe. But the show will go on again and theatres will open again, and we hope you’ll join us in supporting all the fabulous productions that we’re lucky to have on offer to us.