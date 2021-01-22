Felicity Kendal and Gary Wilmot join the Anything Goes London cast! Jan 22, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Felicity Kendal and Gary Wilmot have been announced to join the cast of multi-Tony Award winning musical; Anything Goes. All aboard for this de-lovely major new production of Cole Porter and P. G. Wodehouse’s classic musical. Its going to be the pure escapism we all need and utterly splendid! This beloved musical is set coming to London’s Barbican Centre in Summer 2021 and will feature a 50 strong company and a full orchestra. London Anything Goes tickets are available now!

Felicity Kendal and Gary Wilmot are set to join the previously announced stars Megan Mullally and Robert Lindsay in the Anything Goes cast. Megan Mullally will be making her West End debut as Reno Sweeney. The multi-award-winning actress will star opposite award-winning Robert Lindsay in the role of Moonface Martin.

Evening Standard Theatre Award-winner Felicity Kendal will play the role of Evangeline Harcourt. Kendal has previously appeared in The Good Life and Much Ado About Nothing. Joining her is the beloved West End leading legend Gary Wilmot in the role of Elisha Whitney. Wilmot has previously appeared in Chicago and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Major new production of Anything Goes

It’s not all smooth-sail as we the SS American waves Bon Voyage and heads out to sea. The ship isn’t the only thing to cast off, as etiquette jumps ship through the portholes. Two unlikely pairs set out to find true love and their journey proves that destiny sometimes needs the help of a crew of singing/dancing sailors. And not forgetting: a comical disguise, ludicrous blackmail, delightful double-entendres, and, of course, a dash of timeless good fun!

