First Look: Kevin Clifton in The Wedding Singer musical

Photos of The Wedding Singer musical taken by The Other Richard.



The Wedding Singer musical production shots released!

The stage adaptation of the hit 1998 film, The Wedding Singer, which starred Drew Barrymore (Charlie's Angels, 50 First Dates) and Adam Sandler (Happy Gilmore, Big Daddy), opened last month on 30 January for its long-awaited London premiere.

The cast of the London musical stars world-renowned dancer Kevin Clifton as Robbie and Rhiannon Chesterman as Julia. They are joined by Andrew Carthy as George, Ashley Emerson as Sammy, Erin Bell as Linda, Jonny Fines as Glen, Sandra Dickinson as Rosie, and Tara Verloop as Holly.

The cast also stars Aimee Moore, Andy Brady, Ellie Seaton, Jordan Crouch, Lori Haley Fox, Morgan Jackson, Nathan Ryles, Paris Green, Simon Anthony, and Vanessa Grace Lee.

The Wedding Singer tells the heartwarming tale of Robbie who gets jilted during his own nuptials and worries he'll never find someone to love him. The musical originally opened on Broadway back in 2006 before premiering in Manchester in 2008 and embarking on a UK tour in 2017. The current run at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre marks the show's London premiere.

