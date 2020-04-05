Kevin Clifton Burn The Floor London Palladium tickets on sale at affordable prices!

Kevin Clifton is officially returning to Burn The Floor for the hotly anticipated 2020 touring production. The renowned dancer will be joined on stage by his sister Joanne Clifton in a production centred on some friendly sibling rivalry. The popular live dance show returns after its sell-out run in 2019, which also garnered a fleet of five-star reviews and unprecedented critical acclaim.

The latest production of Burn The Floor will play for just one night only at the London Palladium and tickets are expected to be in high demand. Don't miss it!

What to expect from the latest outing of Burn The Floor?

The famous Clifton siblings will tour together for the first time ever and will play on their own strengths in a highly entertaining "Anything you can do, I can do better" concept. There's nothing more fun than brother and sister duelling it out onstage in the world's biggest Ballroom show of all time!

The last two decades have seen Burn The Floor "burn the Ballroom style", creating a revolutionary production that combines jaw-dropping moves with ground-breaking choreography. It's fun, it's infectious, and it shows a whole 'lotta' love for the genre. Audiences can look forward to Waltz, Foxtrot, Cha-Cha, Tango, Samba, Paso Doble, Jive, and Rumba, which is masterfully performed and will leave theatregoers begging to jump out of their seats and onto the stage.

About Burn The Floor 2020

The 2020 production of Burn The Floor is guaranteed to be an electrifying show that will leave you begging for more long after the curtain falls. With the show headlined by Strictly Come Dancing superstar Kevin Clifton (who will also be starring in The Wedding Singer as Robbie Hart for the winter Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre production) alongside his sister Joanne, Burn The Floor tickets are guaranteed to sell out fast!

Book your tickets for Burn The Floor as soon as possible to secure the best seats at the West End's London Palladium and avoid disappointment.