Based on the Hollywood box office smash of the same name that starred world-class comedian Adam Sandler (Big Daddy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore) and former child star turned superstar Drew Barrymore (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, 50 First Dates, Blended), The Wedding Singer musical is set to take Theatreland by storm for its highly anticipated London premiere.

The strictly-limited run will star Strictly Come Dancing performer Kevin Clifton (Rock of Ages, Dirty Dancing) step into the iconic role of Robbie Hart. Running for just a limited time at London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, which is located approximately 35 minutes away from Mayfair by Tube via the Jubilee line (Bond Street), you certainly won't want to miss this 'hidden' theatrical gem in Winter 2020!

What is The Wedding Singer about?

The Wedding Singer plot in a nutshell: It's the year 1985. Hair is ginormous, greed is at an all-time high, and wannabe rockstar Robbie Hart is the most coveted wedding singer in New Jersey. When Hart's fiancée says 'I don't' at the altar, he slips into a vengeful depression determined to make every wedding just as awful as his own. But can the kindhearted Julia and her best girlfriend Holly convince Robbie to crawl out of the dumpster and get back into the spotlight? Or will he see her walk the aisle with the Wall Street wolf Glenn?

A history and background of The Wedding Singer film and musical

The original 1998 film was a huge hit and grossed $123.3 million at the box office on a budget of $18 million. It also marked the first of three collaborations between stars Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, who went on to co-star in 50 First Dates (2004) and Blended (2014). Barrymore has recently reportedly expressed interest in shooting another movie with Sandler, who recently appeared in the made-for-Netlfix film Murder Mystery opposite Jenifer Aniston.

The success of The Wedding Singer (1998) swiftly prompting Broadway producers to adapt a musical, which received its world premiere in Seattle on 16 February 2006 before transferring to New York's Al Hirschfeld Theatre on 27 April of that same year. The Broadway production was nominated for five Tony Awards in 2006, including for Best Musical and Best Original Score, and also enjoyed eight Drama Desk Award nominations.

Now after two UK Tours in 2007 and 2017, the musical is finally set to enjoy a feature run in London at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre from January 2020.

The Wedding Singer London musical cast and creative team

The London production of The Wedding Singer stars Kevin Clifton in the lead role of Robbie. The stage musical adaptation of The Wedding Singer features music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Tim Herlihy and Beguelin. Further casting and creatives for The Wedding Singer in London will be announced in due course.

The Wedding Singer musical songs list

The musical features such popular musical numbers as "It's Your Wedding Day", "Today You Are A Man", "All About the Green", "Move That Thang", and "Grow Old With You", the last of which features music and lyrics by Adam Sandler himself and Tim Herlihy.

Why see The Wedding Singer at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre?

Although it's not located in "central London", the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre is just a 30-minute Tube ride away from Bond Street. Many theatregoers have praised the venue for its comfortable seating and ample legroom, which is often lacking in most central West End theatres. There's no better way to enjoy one of the most highly-anticipated musical premieres than in a cosy theatre setting that will make you feel right at home.

Following the premiere of Sleepless: A Musical Romance based on the film Sleepless in Seattle, the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre is at it again with The Wedding Singer ⁠— another hit '90s film-turned-musical that is sure to tickle your nostalgic taste buds!

