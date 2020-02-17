Menu
Musicals The Wedding Singer
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    The Wedding Singer Tickets at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, London

    The Wedding Singer

    The Wedding Singer sees Kevin Clifton dance on to the Troubadour Wembley Park stage!

    65 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    Parental guidance is suggested. Age guidance 12+
    Running time
    2hr 25min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    30 January - 1 March 2020
    Content
    This production contains haze, strobes and black outs. There is occasional strong language and sexual content.

    The Wedding Singer Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (65 customer reviews)

    Karen mumbray

    14 hours ago

    As an avid fan of the film, I was very disappointed in the musical. Considering it’s set in the 80s there wasn’t one 80s hit played and the scenes were completely different. I left in the interval.

    Natalie Roberts

    16 hours ago

    The Wedding Singer is not the type of show we would normally book to see, but as fans of Kevin Clifton, we decided to give it a go and see a different side to him as a singer in a starring role. Kevin didn't disappoint, he has a good voice, although we all agreed that we prefer to see him in a dancing role. The storyline was predictable, the cast put on a good show and the staging was clever, particularly in the bar scene. Tickets at the Wembley Troubadour were reasonably priced, and we had a good view of the stage even though we were sitting at the back of the circle.

    Offer The Wedding Singer Ticket Offer Details

    NO BOOKING FEES

    Valid on selected price bands.

    Tuesday - Thursday and Sunday Evening performances until 27 February 2020.

    Book by 14 February 2020.

     

    Next Available Performances of The Wedding Singer

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    February 2020 March 2020

    The Wedding Singer news

    First Look: Kevin Clifton in The Wedding Singer musical 7/2/2020, 3am
    Full cast announced for The Wedding Singer at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre 7/1/2020, 7.20pm
    Kevin Clifton to star in The Wedding Singer musical at Troubadour Wembley Park 11/12/2019, 10am

    Tags:

    MusicalComedyClassicsCheap Theatre TicketsHot TicketsAmerican ClassicLimited RunHen NightMatinee SundaysSunday PerfomancesOff West End Theatre

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies