First Look: Leopoldstadt production shots Feb 12, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Here is your first look at the world premiere of Leopoldstadt which is now playing at the West End's Wyndham's Theatre. The show opened a couple of weeks back on 25 January and is booking until 13 June 2020.

Who is starring in Leopoldstadt?

Recognise the cast from the first look images? The Leopoldstadt cast stars Aaron Neil, Adrian Scarborough, Alexander Newland, Alexis Zegerman, Caroline Gruber, Clara Francis, Dorothea Myer-Bennett, Ed Stoppard, Eleanor Wyld, Griffin Stevens, Ilan Galkoff, Jake Neads, Jenna Augen, Joe Coen, Luke Thallon, Mark Edel-Hunt, Natalie Law, Noof McEwan, Rhys Bailey, Sam Hoare, Sebastian Armesto, and Yasmin Paige.

Featured in the children's cast are Beatrice Rapstone, Chloe Raphael, Daniel Lawson, Jack Meredith, Libby Lewis, Louis Levy, Maya Larholm, Montague Rapstone, Olivia Festinger, Tamar Laniado, Toby Cohen, and Zachary Cohen.

Leopoldstadt creative team

Tom Stoppard reunites with director Patrick Marber and Sonia Friedman Productions. Leopoldstadt features costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Neil Austin, set design by Richard Hudson, sound and original music by Adam Cork, and movement by EJ Boyle. It has casting by Amy Ball CDG and children's casting by Verity Naughton.

What is Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt about?

Unlike Stoppard's other plays, Leopoldstadt takes a personal approach and is heavily influenced by his own family's struggle. The play tells us the struggles of a Jewish family in Vienna over three generations. It follows the success of a family throughout the generations as well as the rediscovering of their meaning to be Jewish in the first half of the 20th century.

