First Look: Luisa Miller ENO production at London's Coliseum Feb 18, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels First-look photos have been released for the fresh ENO staging of Luisa Miller — the riveting and highly refined opera by one of the greatest operatic composers of all time: Giuseppe Verdi. The production is currently playing a strictly limited season at the London Coliseum until 6 March 2020. Check out the newly released West End Luisa Miller images in our gallery below.

Luisa Miller must end 6 March 2020!

Verdi's masterful opera tells of a complex web of love, oppression, and intrigue and follows the impending doom of Luisa and Rodolfo's relationship. Be sure to catch this gorgeous new production whilst you still can!

Luisa Miller 2020 ENO cast

The cast of Luisa Miller stars Elizabeth Llewellyn as Luisa, Olafur Sigurdarson as Miller, David Junghoon Kim as Rodolfo, James Creswell as Count Walter, Christine Rice as Federica, Soloman Howard as Wurm, and Nadine Benjamine as Laura.

Luisa Miller 2020 ENO creative team

Luisa Miller at the London Coliseum is directed by Barbora Horáková and conducted by Alexander Joel. It features set design by Andrew Lieberman, costume design by Eva-Maria Van Acker, choreography by James Rosental, lighting design by Michael Bauer, and an English version translated by Martin Fitzpatrick from the original Italian libretto by Salvadore Cammarano. The opera is based on the play entitled Kabale und Liebe (Intrigue and Love).

Luisa Miller ENO tickets available from just £12!

Less than three weeks our left before Luisa Miller finishes its critically acclaimed run. This English National Opera production is a season highlight for the company and you won't want to miss it. Book today to secure affordable tickets to this fantastic opera whilst stocks last!