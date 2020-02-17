Luisa Miller London Coliseum opera tickets on sale now at affordable prices!

With forbidden love and tragic consequences, this contemporary production certainly emphasises why this opera is such a classic. From award-winning director Barbora Horáková Joly, this opera is one to see and tickets for Luisa Miller are a must-have. The English National Opera brings this modern production to the West End's London Coliseum for a limited run.

What is the Luisa Miller opera about?

Centred on the doomed love between Luisa and Rodolfo, Luisa Miller is a complex web of love, intrigue and oppression. From the opposite sides of the class divide are the two youngsters who in their search for happiness find each other and are united in their pursuit. However, their dreams of being together unravel when Rodolfo’s father arranges a politically beneficial marriage for his son, which begins the spiralling tragic consequences.

About Italian opera composer Giuseppe Verdi and his opera Luisa Miller

Giuseppe Verdi was one of the most important opera composers of the 19th century and received international recognition for his powerful stage works. Luisa Miller reveals the composer’s gift for sensitive orchestration along with beautifully fashioned lyrics that paved the way to Verdi’s art, such as La Traviata and Rigoletto.

This contemporary production is directed by Barbora Horáková Joly, who won at the 2018 International Opera Awards in the Newcomer category. Conducting the opera is Alexander Joel, who has previously worked on productions of Carmen, La Bohéme, and, most recently, Rigoletto. The three-act opera, Luisa Miller, is set to a libretto by Italian librettist, Salvadore Cammarano.

Returning to the English National Opera is ENO Harewood Artist Elizabeth Llewellyn, who will be taking on the titular role.

