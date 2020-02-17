Menu
Opera Luisa Miller
    Luisa Miller Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    Luisa Miller

    Verdi's highly refined and artistic opera Luisa Miller has come to London's Coliseum

    3 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for children 11+.
    Running time
    2hr 50min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    12 February - 06 March 2019
    Content
    This production contains sexual references and unsettling scenes which might not be suitable for young children.
    Special notice
    PLEASE NOTE: There will be NO SURTITLES for the Wednesday 19 February performance.

    Luisa Miller Customer Reviews

    JOHN E F HOOPER

    12 hours ago

    Singing and orchestra were excellent, staging and set design terrible. Designer trying to do something different and clever and in doing so, distracted from the main event.

    Paul Baker

    39 hours ago

    First time opera goers enjoyed the experience liked the theatre

