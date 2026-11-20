Based on Roald Dahl’ s beloved story, this new production will feature the iconic songs Pure Imagination, The Candy Man and I’ve Got a Golden Ticket, alongside an original score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman .

A first look has been revealed at Michael Ball OBE as Willy Wonka in the brand-new musical production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory , opening at the London Coliseum on 4 June 2027 for a strictly limited run until 18 September 2027.

The production will originate at Curve, Leicester, before transferring to London, and will be directed by Nikolai Foster, with choreography by Ebony Molina.

Is Charlie and the Chocolate Factory a New Production?

Yes! This is a brand-new production, distinct from the previous West End staging, bringing a fresh take on Roald Dahl’s much-loved story to the stage.

Join Charlie Bucket on an extraordinary adventure into Willy Wonka’s magical chocolate factory, where chocolate rivers, incredible inventions and surprises await around every corner.

How can I get tickets to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory?

You can book your tickets to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory now and secure your seats for this magical new production at the London Coliseum.