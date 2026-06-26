First Look: Production Photos Released of Jesus Christ Superstar Starring Sam Ryder
Published on 26 June 2026
Summary
- First look production photos released of Jesus Christ Superstar starring Sam Ryder at the London Palladium
- Opening night next week - look out for our review!
- West End transfer confirmed to Theatre Royal Drury Lane from 16 October 2026 to 9 January 2027
First look production images have been released for Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical Jesus Christ Superstar, starring Sam Ryder as Jesus at the London Palladium. The new photography (credit Johan Persson) showcases the acclaimed revival now playing in London, with performances running until Saturday 5 September 2026. The production has it’s press night on 7th July so look out for our review next week!
What is Jesus Christ Superstar?
Jesus Christ Superstar is a rock musical that tells the story of the final days of Jesus Christ, viewed through the perspective of Judas Iscariot. Featuring a landmark score by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, it includes songs such as Gethsemane, I Don’t Know How to Love Him, and Superstar. First released as a concept album, it became a Broadway hit in 1971 and remains one of the world’s most recognisable stage musicals.
How long is Jesus Christ Superstar playing at the London Palladium?
The production is currently running at the London Palladium for a limited season until Saturday 5 September 2026. This marks the end of its initial West End engagement before it moves into its next London chapter later in the year. Book your tickets for the Palladium run here.
Is Jesus Christ Superstar transferring to Theatre Royal Drury Lane?
Yes. The production will transfer to Theatre Royal Drury Lane for a limited 12-week season from Friday 16 October 2026 to Saturday 9 January 2027, extending its London run into the new year.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.