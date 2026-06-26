First Look: Production Photos Released of Jesus Christ Superstar Starring Sam Ryder

First look production images have been released for Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical Jesus Christ Superstar, starring Sam Ryder as Jesus at the London Palladium. The new photography (credit Johan Persson) showcases the acclaimed revival now playing in London, with performances running until Saturday 5 September 2026. The production has it’s press night on 7th July so look out for our review next week!

What is Jesus Christ Superstar?

Jesus Christ Superstar is a rock musical that tells the story of the final days of Jesus Christ, viewed through the perspective of Judas Iscariot. Featuring a landmark score by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, it includes songs such as Gethsemane, I Don’t Know How to Love Him, and Superstar. First released as a concept album, it became a Broadway hit in 1971 and remains one of the world’s most recognisable stage musicals.