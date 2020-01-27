First Look: The Prince of Egypt production images Jan 27, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The first preview images of the new West End musical production of The Prince of Egypt have been released. Check out our gallery below to grab a sneak peek of the original London cast now in rehearsals ahead of the Dominion Theatre premiere.

Rehearsal images of The Prince of Egypt shot by © Helen Maybanks.



Prince of Egypt London musical rehearsal shots released!

The highly anticipated West End premiere of The Prince of Egypt musical is fast approaching and to help hype up the show, the producers have released the first images of the cast, who are currently in rehearsals.

The Prince of Egypt opens for previews on 5 February at London's Dominion Theatre and is booking until 12 September 2020 in an open-ended run. Official opening night will take place on 25 February 2020.

Who is starring in the London premiere of The Prince of Egypt?

The London cast of The Prince of Egypt is headlined by Luke Brady as Moses and Liam Tamne as Ramses. They are joined by Adam Pearce as Hotep, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Joe Dixon as Seti, Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, and Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron.

The cast is completed by Adam Filipe, Alice Readie, Carly Miles, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Christian Knight, Christopher Short, Danny Becker, Danny Williams, Felipe Bejarano, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Jay Marsh, Jessica Lee, Joe Atkinson, Kalene Jeans, Natalie Green, Niko Wirachman, Oliver Lidert, Pàje Campbell, Rachael Ireson, Ricardo Walker, Sam Oladeinde, Sasha Woodward, Scott Maurice, Simbi Akande, and Soophia Foroughi.

The Prince of Egypt London creatives

The stage musical adaptation of the hit Dreamworks film is composed by theatre mastermind Stephen Schwartz, who is perhaps best known for his work on Wicked. In addition to the original film's songs, Schwartz brings ten brand-new musical numbers to the story, including "All I Ever Wanted", "When You Believe", and "Deliver Us."

The creative team also includes Philip LaZebnik behind the show's book and Sean Cheesman behind the choreography.

The Prince of Egypt also boasts costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, set design by Kevin Depinet, lighting design by Mike Billings, projection design by Jon Driscoll, sound design by Gareth Owen, illusion design by Christ Fisher, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, musical direction by Dave Rose, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, and casting by Jim Arnold.

The Prince of Egypt London premiere tickets available from £24 and up!

The Prince of Egypt musical, which features the 1999 Academy Award®-winning Best Original Song "When You Believe" sung by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, is finally parting the Red Sea to reach the London theatre stage next month! You won't want to miss what is sure to be one of the most popular West End musicals of 2020! Book your tickets for The Prince of Egypt today to secure the best seats at the Dominion Theatre in London whilst stocks last!