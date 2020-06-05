Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

    From Here to Eternity cast reunite for One Night Only virtual special

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    It has been announced that SimG Productions have teamed up with Musical Theatre Radio to present the One Night Only reunion of From Here to Eternity online on Monday, 22 June at 7.30pm (GMT). This one-of-a-kind interactive event will see cast and creatives from the original West End production of From Here To Eternity reunite, including the show's writers Stuart Brayson and Sir Tim Rice plus original cast members Darius CampbellRebecca ThornhillRobert Lonsdale, and Siubhan Harrison.

    From Here to Eternity cast reunite for One Night Only virtual special

    One Night Only virtual theatre event coming 22 June at 7.30pm!

    The online theatrical experience will be hosted by director and producer Simon Greiff and will include a live Q&A with guest, performances from writer/composer Stuart Brayson, and a post-show virtual stage door mix and mingle with some of the event's guests.

    Special guests include multi-award winner Sir Tim Rice and his musical collaborator Stuart Brayson, plus Darius Campbell (Funny Girl), Siubhan Harrison (Home, I’m Darling), Rebecca Thornhill (Matlida) and Robert Lonsdale (Standing at The Sky’s Edge).  Guests are subject to change, and if so, probably due to bad ‘WiFi connection’

    One Night Only promises to take virtual theatre to the next level. Expect a cabaret with tables so that you and your friends can converse. Fans of the hit musical From Here To Eternity will have the chance to jump from table to table and meet other musical theatre enthusiasts from all over the globe.

    This is not a streaming event but rather a one-time, live, virtual experience, which has been dubbed the next stage in the evolution of the stage.

    Proceeds from One Night Only tickets to be donated to Acting For Others

    A percentage of every ticket sold will go to Acting For Others, a non-profit organisation that provides both financial and emotional support to theatre works in need through its 14 member charities.

    About From Here To Eternity The Musical

    Critically acclaimed show From Here To Eternity was based on a James Jones novel. It features music and lyrics from Sir Tim Rice and Stuart Brayson plus a book by Bill Oakes. The original West End run played at London's Shaftesbury Theatre from October 2013 until March 2014 in a production directed by Tamara Harvey. The musical featured choreography by Javier De Frutos, costume and set design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Bruno Poet, orchestrations by David White, and sound design by Mick Potter. 

    One Night Only From Here To Eternity reunion tickets

    Tickets for One Night Only are now on sale at the digital box office for £10. "Doors open" at 7.15pm with the event lasting until approximately 10pm. The platform works best with the latest version of Chrome on either a desktop or laptop computer. Find out how to navigate the virtual theatre here.

