Full West End casting announced for Frozen The Musical Jan 20, 2021 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Full casting for the West End transfer of Frozen has now been announced. Originally meant to open in April at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, the stage musical adaptation of the hit Disney animated film has been slightly postponed with a new opening date to be confirmed as soon as possible.

Stephanie McKeon and Samantha Barks headline Frozen in London's West End.

Final West End casting for Frozen has now been unthawed. After a large majority of cast members were announced last autumn, a number of new names have been confirmed to star in the upcoming London production, completing the Frozen cast list.

Set to join the musical's ensemble are Kerry Spark (Miss Saigon UK/International Tour; understudy for Billy Flynn in Chicago) and Chris Fung (Jamie Lloyd's Cyrano de Bergerac).

The main cast stars Samantha Barks in the leading role as Elsa opposite Stephanie McKeon as Anna, as well as Craig Gallivan as Olaf, Obioma Ugoala as Kristoff, Richard Frame as Weselton, Oliver Ormson as Hans, and Ashley Birchall and Mikayla Jade alternating the role of Sven.

The cast is completed by Anna Woodside, Cameron Burt, Danielle Fiamanya (first cover for Elsa), Emily Lane, Emily-Mae (Bulda), Gabriel Mokake (King Agnarr), Hannah Fairclough, Isabel Snaas, Jacob Maynard, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Jake Small, Jason Leigh Winter, Jemma Revell, Jeremy Batt, Joe Griffiths- Brown, Joshua St. Clair (Pabbie), Justin-Lee Jones, Laura Emmitt, Lauren Chia, Leisha Mollyneaux, Matt Gillett, Monica Swayne, Sarah O'Connor (first cover for Anna).

About Frozen The Musical: creative team, production history, awards, and plot summary

The musical Frozen features a book by Jennifer Lee with music and lyrics by both Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The Disney musical first opened on Broadway back in March 2018 to much critical acclaim and earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Musical. The story sticks to the original source material, following Elsa, a "Snow Queen" with the superhuman ability to manipulate ice, and her sister Anna, who together try to mend their sisterhood while ruling a kingdom.

The Frozen London creative team is completed by director Michael Grandage, choreographer Rob Ashford, costume and set designer Christopher Oram, lighting designer Neil Austin, sound designer Peter Hylenski, video designer Finn Ross, puppet designer Michael Curry, and musical supervisor Stephen Oremus, who also provides the arrangements.